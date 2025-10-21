Online Advisory Letter Reference #715639

September 8, 2025

MOLOOCO dba Ourlyard

payments@mooloco.com

RE: DoubleNano Advanced Lung Detox Relief Patch

To whom it may concern:

This letter is to advise you that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed your websites at https://www.molooco.com and https://ourlyard.net/ in August 2025 and has found that you take orders there for DoubleNano Advanced Lung Detox Relief Patch. Various claims and statements made on your websites and/or in other labeling establish that this product is a drug as defined in 21 U.S.C. § 321(g)(1)(B) because it is intended for the treatment, cure, mitigation, or prevention of disease. For example, your websites recommend or suggest the use of DoubleNano Advanced Lung Detox Relief Patch to treat or prevent lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pulmonary fibrosis. As explained further below, the introduction of this product into interstate commerce for such uses violates the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

This product is also a new drug as defined under 21 U.S.C. § 321(p) because it is not generally recognized as safe and effective for the uses recommended or suggested in its labeling. Before a new drug may be marketed or otherwise introduced into interstate commerce, it must be approved by FDA on the basis of scientific data demonstrating that the drug is safe and effective under the conditions of use in its labeling. See 21 U.S.C. §§ 355(a) and 331(d). Your drug product does not have an FDA-approved application as required by 21 U.S.C. § 355.

We advise you to review all materials through which you communicate to consumers the intended uses of your products, and to either submit a new drug application (NDA) for products intended for use in treating, curing, mitigating, diagnosing, or preventing a disease or, alternatively, remove all statements indicating that your products are intended for such uses. This would include reviewing your websites, product labels, catalogs, brochures, flyers, package inserts, audio and video, e-commerce and social media accounts you operate (e.g., Amazon, eBay, Facebook, and X accounts), as well as any other promotional materials, and removing product claims, consumer testimonials, metatags, and anything else that states or implies that your products are useful in treating, curing, mitigating, diagnosing, or preventing diseases.

Within 30 calendar days of the date of this letter, please correct the violations described in this letter and notify FDA, via electronic mail at FDAadvisory@fda.hhs.gov, that the violations have

been corrected. Include the Online Advisory Letter Reference number (located in the upper right portion of this letter) in all your communications to FDA regarding this matter.

After 30 days from the date of this letter, if your websites or other labeling continue to demonstrate that your products are intended to treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent diseases, the name of your firm and this letter will be posted on the FDA webpage for products illegally marketed for serious diseases.

This letter is not intended to be an all-inclusive review of your websites or a list of all violations of law that exist in connection with your products, your websites and other product labeling, or at your facilities. FDA expects you to take the necessary steps to ensure that all your products comply with the laws and regulations enforced by FDA.

Sincerely,

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

STEPS TO CORRECT CITED VIOLATIONS