COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle Frozen Food Division has initiated a recall of 1,021 cases of its retail frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders due to undeclared milk and soy. The carton may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders. Jalapeño Cheese Sliders contain milk and soy, allergens that are not on the Original Slider carton label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled product was shipped to retailers between August and October 2025. The 4-count Original Slider cartons impacted by the recall were sold primarily in convenience stores in potentially all 50 states.

The recalled 4-count, White Castle brand Original Sliders, are packaged in a blue and white cardboard box with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3. Each 4-count carton includes individually wrapped packs of two Sliders.

The recalled lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522, which can be found printed within a light-blue bar on the end panel of the carton followed by the best by date.

Please note that only the full lot codes listed above are included in the recall. Any product that does not include all eight characters of the lot codes listed above is not included in the recall.

The cartons of 4-count Original Sliders have a 270-day frozen shelf with Best By Date: April 18, 2026.

During the packaging process, Jalapeño Cheese Sliders were put in the wrong package, and milk and soy are not listed as ingredients or allergens on the packaging. The issue was discovered when a customer notified White Castle that they suffered a non-life-threatening allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders that was incorrectly packaged in the 4-count Original Sliders carton. No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date.

Consumers who purchased the product being recalled are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728 (24 hours, Sunday-Saturday).

