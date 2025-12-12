Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Aluminum saucepans recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with lead (Pb) which may leach into food. Company Name: Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Town Food Service Equipment Co. Product Description: Product Description 4 sizes of aluminum saucepans with capacities ranging from 1 quart to 3 quarts

Company Announcement

Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling aluminum saucepans, because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead (Pb) which may leach into food. Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses. Consuming food with elevated lead levels can contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. Children and babies are more susceptible to lead toxicity due to their smaller body size, metabolism, and rapid growth. At low levels, children may not have obvious symptoms but can still experience trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes. At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurologic changes.

The saucepans being recalled were distributed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WV, Puerto Rico and Quebec City, Canada through its network of authorized food service equipment dealers, which include retailers, between January 1, 2023 and November 30, 2025.

The 4 sizes of aluminum saucepans being recalled have capacities ranging from 1 quart to 3 quarts, have indented graduations on the interior, and a plated steel handle riveted to the body. The pans, boxes, or bags the pans are packed in may be marked with one of the following item or SKU numbers.

Item no. Description SKU 35400 Town brand 1 Quart Aluminum Saucepan 843784003559 35401 Town brand 1-1/2 Quart Aluminum Saucepan 843784003566 35402 Town brand 2 Quart Aluminum Saucepan 843784003573 35403 Town brand 3 Quart Aluminum Saucepan 843784003580

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained leachable lead. Town Food has ceased production and distribution of the product as the FDA and Town Food continue their investigation.

Consumers who have purchased and are in possession of any of the items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Town Food at 718-388-5650 Mon-Fri 9AM-5PM EST, or email our recall coordinators at recall@townfood.com. Updates on the recall will be posted on our recall webpage: https://townfood.com/recall-alum/