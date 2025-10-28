Montgomery County Council Meets on Oct. 28 to Vote on WSSC Water Spending Control Limits

MARYLAND, October 28 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 27, 2025

Also on Oct. 28: Council will review state policy priorities letter to the Maryland General Assembly and vote on zoning measure that would allow a temporary telecommunications facility as a limited use

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-11, Temporary Commercial Uses - Temporary Telecommunications Facility

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-11, Temporary Commercial Uses – Temporary Telecommunications Facility. As introduced, ZTA 25-11 would create a temporary telecommunications facility as a limited use in all zones, defined as a monopole or portable wireless communications facility that does not have a permanent location on the ground. The ZTA also would create an approval process for the temporary facility. The new use under the proposed ZTA would be permitted for 180 days, or up to two years with extensions. In addition, review by the Transmission Facility Coordinating Group would be required for certain facilities. Applicants would be required to demonstrate that the facility is needed for a qualifying reason, including natural disasters, an emergency declared by the government, a large conference or special event or a substantial maintenance project.

Councilmember Luedtke is the lead sponsor of ZTA 25-11. Councilmember Sidney Katz is a cosponsor of ZTA 25-11. The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee unanimously recommends approval with an amendment to clarify that a Temporary Telecommunications Facility installed for more than 30 days, regardless of height, requires a building permit.

State Priorities Letter

Review: The Council will review the County Executive’s recommend state policy priorities letter and the recommended state funding requests for Montgomery County capital projects for the 2026 Maryland General Assembly session. The draft state priorities letter outlines the County’s interest in maintaining a strong partnership to manage the changing federal landscape and in advancing shared interests in education, housing, the environment, transportation and local governance. The draft of the capital projects funding request includes a list of transportation and other projects needed in the County. Additional information is available in the Council staff report.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 28, which is available on the Council website.

Proposed Closed Session

At approximately 10 a.m. the Council is expected to vote to meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee, or official over whom it has jurisdiction under Section 3-305(b)(1) of the General Provisions Article of the Maryland Code. The topics are the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee, or official over whom it has jurisdiction.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to Approve the FY27 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve spending control limits for WSSC Water’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Budget. WSSC Water’s spending control limits process was established in April 1994 by both the Montgomery County Council and Prince George’s County Council. The goal of the spending control limits process is to reconcile both Council’s actions by Nov. 1 of each year, so that WSSC Water can build the approved limits into its upcoming operating budget public hearing draft document, which will be released for public comment by Jan. 15, 2026. The FY27 WSSC Water operating budget is expected to be transmitted to both counties by March 1, 2026.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.