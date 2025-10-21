Two Men Arrested and Charged in Brutal Attack and Attempted Carjacking of Former DOGE Staffer

WASHINGTON – Laurence Cotton-Powell, 19, of the District, and Anthony Taylor, 18, of Temple Hills, Maryland, have been charged in Superior Court for their roles in the August 3 attempted carjacking, robbery, and beating of a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer. Cotton-Powell made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, October 17, and Taylor made his initial apperance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday, October 18, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Both men also are charged in connection with a separate attack and robbery of a male victim at a gas station that immediately preceded the attack on the DOGE staffer.

Cotton-Powell was arrested on October 16; Taylor was arrested on October 17. Both are charged with attempted unarmed carjacking, two counts of robbery, and two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery.

Joining in the announcement were Commander Don Snider of the United States Marshals Service and Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“We are leaving no stone unturned to bring to justice criminals who perpetrate random, unprovoked, and brutal attacks on people who are unlucky enough to be in their path,” U.S. Attorney Pirro. “This is about the safety of individuals in this community – make no mistake, the rights of victims are paramount, and we will pursue justice, swiftly and vigorously on their behalf.”

According to court documents, Cotton-Powell and Taylor were members of a large group that approached a male victim and his friends outside of a Sunoco gas station on the 1400 block of U Street at about 2:53 a.m. The group began to assault the victim and his friends. Cotton-Powell allegedly stomped on the victim’s head, and Taylor participated in the assault. The victim briefly escaped, but group members followed and knocked him to the ground and continued their attack. They robbed the victim of his watch and one of his shoes. Several of the victim’s friends also were assaulted by the group.

After the assaults and robbery, surveillance footage showed the group walking towards the 1400 block of Swann Street, NW.

Less than ten minutes later, about 3 a.m., the group encountered the DOGE employee on Swann Street, NW as he walked a woman to her car. The DOGE employee pushed the woman into her car to protect her from the group. The group allegedly attacked the DOGE employee, punching him and hitting him repeatedly. Members of the group demanded the car, banged on it, and pulled on the car doors. The woman had locked the doors, so they were unable to gain entry.

An MPD officer on patrol pulled into the block and witnessed the group as it assaulted the DOGE employee. When the group spotted the officer, they immediately fled. Police stopped and arrested two 15-year-old juveniles.

Following his arrest on Thursday, October 16, Cotton-Powell was interviewed by Metropolitan Police Officers and admitted to assaulting the victim at the gas station. He also admitted to kicking and punching another victim later that night, which law enforcement tied to the assault on the DOGE employee.

Following his arrest on Friday, October 17, Taylor was interviewed by police, and also admitted to taking part in both offenses. He admitted that he was the person who approached the DOGE staffer and demanded the keys to the car and admitted to punching and kicking the DOGE staffer, and he also admitted to taking part in the earlier assault of the victim at the gas station.

This case is being investigated by the MPD and the United States Marshals Service.