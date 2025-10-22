arborwellnessmh

Arbor Wellness Announces Expanded Services for Mental Health Facilities in Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbor Wellness was established in 2021 and provides a comprehensive range of treatments, such as residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), medically supervised detoxification, and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs. The facility offers evidence-based treatment for co-occurring drug use disorders and mental health issues in Nashville. These initiatives are a part of the region's larger movement toward more tailored and comprehensive mental health care.In contrast to conventional clinical settings, Arbor Wellness and other mental health facilities in Tennessee are intentionally created to offer security, comfort, and warmth. Its 30,000-square-foot Brentwood facility features quiet communal areas, private residential apartments, and facilities like saunas and exercise centers that promote a healing environment.“Our aim was to create a setting where clients feel safe and supported, not confined,” said Troy Roundy, CEO of Arbor Wellness. “The environment itself is an integral part of supporting recovery.Mr Roundy explained that the facility uses a variety of therapeutic approaches, such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT), trauma-informed care, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), holistic therapies like red-light therapy and biosound, and depression treatment Nashville TN. Individualized treatment plans that usually last 30 to 90 days are provided, with round-the-clock clinical support.“Each client enters with a unique story,” said Ana Lisa Carr, Medical Director. Our goal is to match treatment to individual needs, combining clinical rigor with compassion.Arbor Wellness provides mental health treatment program to people in Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Knoxville. It also welcomes clients from neighboring states. The facility is dedicated to serving the needs of different communities, such as young adults, LGBTQ+ people, veterans, and those dealing with trauma, self-harm, or co-occurring illnesses, just like other contemporary mental health facilities in Tennessee. An increasing focus on individualized recovery is reflected in this welcoming, uplifting atmosphere at Nashville mental health center.Arbor Wellness satisfies strict clinical requirements in Nashville behavioral health and has Joint Commission accreditation. Treatment is made more accessible by the center's acceptance of the majority of major PPO and POS insurance plans, such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Tricare, and UnitedHealthcare. Although Medicaid and Medicare are not currently accepted, the admissions staff makes sure that cost is not a barrier by offering tailored assistance to confirm eligibility and look into financing solutions.We aim to reduce financial barriers to care, said Michael White, Operations Director. “Navigating insurance should be a support, not a hurdle.”About Arbor WellnessLocated in Brentwood, Tennessee, Arbor Wellness is a private mental health and drug rehab center. From detox to residential treatment, the institution provides a wide range of therapeutic methods with an emphasis on evidence-based care, dignity, and a healing atmosphere that is supportive.Media ContactArbor Wellness Mental Health CenterLocation: 200 Winners Circle S, Brentwood, TN, 37027Phone: 629-217-2658Email: info@arborwellnessmh.comWebsite: https://arborwellnessmh.com/

