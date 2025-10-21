Silverwork Studios Opens 2nd Location in Berkeley, CA, Expanding Its Beloved Jewelry-Making Experiences to the East Bay

Group of people who made rings at our studio

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverwork Studios , the hands-on jewelry-making studio known for its welcoming creative environment and five-star customer experiences, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location at 1824 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA. The new studio officially opened its doors on October 17th and is now accepting appointments for DIY jewelry making, permanent jewelry, and the popular charm bar experience.Nestled in the heart of Berkeley’s vibrant Fourth Street shopping district, the new Silverwork Studios joins a lively mix of national favorites and local gems. The area is home to well-known destinations such as Anthropologie and Apple, alongside creative, hands-on spaces like Stained Glass Garden, making it the perfect setting for a studio devoted to artistry, craftsmanship, and community connection.“Our history of happy customers, five-star reviews , and truly one-of-a-kind jewelry-making experiences gave us the confidence to open a second location,” said Founder CEO Amy Fitzgerald. “We’re already established in Sausalito with a successful studio there, and we love working closely with beginners to create a custom piece of jewelry. It’s so fulfilling when someone makes their own beautifully unique piece. Our studio has become a favorite spot for date nights, groups, and girls’ night out, and being close to great dining and shopping options on Fourth Street in Berkeley is a natural fit.”At Silverwork Studios, guests can dive into 1-2 hour guided sessions to learn foundational techniques such as soldering and metalworking, or book extended appointments for more advanced projects like bezel making. Workshops are geared for beginners, with clients learning basic soldering skills; an exciting, hands-on experience of melting metal. Each experience is designed to empower creativity and provide hands-on, personal engagement, resulting in a piece that is as unique as its maker. The studio also offers permanent jewelry, an increasingly popular trend, where clients can create custom-fitted, clasp-free bracelets or anklets that are welded on for a lasting, elegant look, as well as an extensive charm bar to make custom charm bracelets.The Berkeley studio is open by appointment Wednesday through Sunday and welcomes individuals, groups, and private events. With its creative spirit and welcoming atmosphere, Silverwork Studios is poised to become a natural fit among the beloved makers and merchants of Fourth Street.To learn more or to book an appointment, visit silverworkstudios.com Media Contact:Silverwork StudiosEmail: hello@silverworkstudios.comWebsite: www.silverworkstudios.com Instagram: @silverwork.studiosAbout Silverwork StudiosFounded in 2022, Silverwork Studios is a DIY jewelry workshop studio where guests unleash their creativity to create high-quality jewelry in a guided, hands-on environment. Whether working with sterling silver, 14k gold fill, choosing from the studio’s popular permanent jewelry offerings or charm bar, guests of all skill levels and all ages walk away with something beautiful and personal. Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-rated experiences, Silverwork Studios is a favorite for special occasions, creative outings, group events and unforgettable memories. The studio also sells handmade and vintage jewelry online at silverworkstudios.com and in store. Located in the Bay Area of California with studios in Sausalito and Berkeley, the company continues its mission to make jewelry-making accessible, inspiring, and fun for all.

