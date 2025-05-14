Silverwork Studios Relocates to Sausalito: A New Chapter Begins for DIY Jewelry Studio

Rings crafted at our studio

The studio, located at 305 Caledonia Street in Sausalito, offers an inspiring destination for Bay Area locals and visitors to craft custom jewelry.

Bringing a creative jewelry-making experience to Sausalito blends hands-on art with coastal charm, offering locals and visitors a unique way to create, connect, and make memories.” — Amy Fitzgerald, co-founder and owner of Silverwork Studios

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three successful years in San Rafael, Silverwork Studios , the beloved DIY jewelry workshop studio in the Bay Area, is thrilled to announce its relocation to the picturesque waterfront town of Sausalito. The new studio, located at 305 Caledonia Street, offers an inspiring and accessible destination for Bay Area locals and visitors to unleash their creativity by crafting custom jewelry."We heard from our clients that they wanted us to be closer to San Francisco, and Sausalito felt like the perfect fit," says Amy Fitzgerald, co-founder and owner of Silverwork Studios. "What better way to spend a day than taking the ferry to this beautiful, charming seaside town, creating your own custom jewelry piece, and enjoying one of the many amazing local restaurants."Just a short stroll from the Sausalito ferry terminal and with ample nearby parking, the new space features everything guests love about Silverwork Studios, with a few delightful additions. The studio now features a private garden patio, the perfect venue for hosting bachelorette parties, birthdays, girls’ nights out, or a romantic date night experience. Guests can enjoy hands-on, guided jewelry-making workshop sessions inside the studio, then unwind in the outdoor space while surrounded by the natural beauty and artistic charm Sausalito is known for. The studio also offers permanent jewelry, an increasingly popular trend, where clients can create custom-fitted, clasp-free bracelets or anklets that are welded on for a lasting, elegant look, as well as an extensive charm bar to make custom charm bracelets.Silverwork Studios has earned a loyal following and hundreds of 5-star reviews for its personalized approach, helping guests of all skill levels and ages create professional-quality jewelry in a warm, welcoming environment. Workshops are geared for beginners, with clients learning basic soldering skills; an exciting, hands-on experience of melting metal. With its move to Sausalito, the studio enters an exciting new chapter, closer to San Francisco and ready to charm new guests and returning guests alike.Silverwork Studios opens in Sausalito, CA on May 31, 2025 at 305 Caledonia Street.To book a jewelry making session, permanent jewelry appointment or private event, visit silverworkstudios.com About Silverwork StudiosFounded in 2022, Silverwork Studios is a DIY jewelry workshop studio where guests unleash their creativity to create high-quality jewelry in a guided, hands-on environment. Whether working with sterling silver, 14k gold fill, choosing from the studio’s popular permanent jewelry offerings or charm bar, guests of all skill levels and all ages walk away with something beautiful and personal. Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-rated experiences, Silverwork Studios is a favorite for special occasions, creative outings, group events and unforgettable memories. The studio also sells handmade and vintage jewelry online at silverworkstudios.com and in store. Now located in the heart of Sausalito, the studio continues its mission to make jewelry-making accessible, inspiring, and fun for all.

