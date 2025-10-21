HazMat Safety Consulting Welcomes Randy M. Walker as Associate Consultant

Randy Walker

Randy brings unmatched depth of experience to our team” — Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, announced that Randy M. Walker has joined its team as an Associate Consultant.

Randy brings more than 40 years of operations, safety, training and logistics to HazMat Safety Consulting. Randy’s career successes include: Working for the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) Chemistry Division Oak Ridge National Laboratory, providing technical leadership and logistics for their large-scale hazmat operations, including the transport of radioactive and nuclear materials. Randy also established and managed transportation operations and packaging compliance programs across five sites at Lockheed Martin, building systems that ensured regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Randy is a Certified Transportation Broker, Former Chairman of the DOE Contractor Transportation Management Association (CTMA), current Member of N14 ANSI Standards Committee, and held DOE Q and DoD top secret clearances.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Logistics and Transportation, Randy is recognized as a corporate trouble shooter taking projects with low probabilities for success and building profitable self-sustaining units.

“Randy brings unmatched depth of experience to our team,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting. “His decades of leadership in hazmat operations, training, and compliance will directly benefit our clients as they navigate increasingly complex regulations. We’re thrilled to welcome him to HSC.”

About HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC)

Founded in 2012, HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC) helps organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by decades of regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international compliance requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. To learn more about HazMat Safety Consulting and its evolving services, visit www.hazmatsafety.com. HazMat Safety Consulting is part of Americase, a global leader in custom protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazardous and high-value goods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.