The Pickled Beet Announces Their Organic Gourmet 2025 Holiday Menu

The Award-Winning Chef Services Company’s New Menu Allows Clients to Be the Guest at Their Own Holiday Party

This year, let The Pickled Beet relieve the stress of planning and cooking so you can focus on what matters most—time together.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces their new 2025 Holiday Catering Menu. The dishes are customizable to accommodate every dietary and lifestyle need. Clients can also order off-menu, creating their own special holiday meal.

“Imagine the ease of being a guest at your own party—relaxed, present, and able to fully enjoy your family and friends,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “At The Pickled Beet, we believe that every dining experience should be a memorable one. Our professional chefs can amend any recipe to ensure all of your guests can partake in the spirit of the season – no matter their dietary restrictions. Cheers to making the holidays easier and merrier.”

The Holiday Menu includes traditional and non-traditional holiday dishes with options ranging from an herb and butter roasted turkey, lamp lollipops, and grass-fed veal tomahawk chop, to baked lobster tails, slow-cooked lechon asado, and wild mushroom risotto.

The Pickled Beet provides their boutique holiday menu and catering for special events, and in-home dinner parties as well as for in-flight private aviation catering. As with their weekly meal personal chef services, all holiday dishes are prepared using 100% organic ingredients to accommodate any diet or lifestyle, including Celiac disease, Anti-Inflammatory, Alkaline, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Mediterranean, Postpartum, Autoimmune Protocol, Low FODMAP, Weight Loss, and more.

With the holidays right around the corner, and organic, pasture-raised turkeys in limited supply, Chef Liz encourages clients to reserve their holiday catering soon. The deadline for Thanksgiving catering is November 20th and December 12th for Christmas catering. To fill out a catering request form, visit: https://form.jotform.com/231803647282154

The entire Holiday Menu 2025 is available at: https://thepickledbeet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/TPB-Holiday-Menu2025-Final-Compressed.pdf

“The Pickled Beet is my go-to anytime I want a special event catered,” says The Pickled Beet client, Jennifer B. “From anniversary dinners to special holiday meals, their food and service can’t be beat.”

To learn more about The Pickled Beet’s organic gourmet holiday meals, visit:

https://thepickledbeet.com/catering/

About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

