Governor Hochul Announces $55 Million State Investment to Advance Fordham Landing South, Unlocking More Than 900 Affordable Homes on the Bronx Waterfront

Governor Kathy Hochul today was joined by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia in the Bronx to announce a $55 million Empire State Development (ESD) investment to advance Fordham Landing South, a transformative, 100 percent affordable housing project planned along the Harlem River. The State funds will support essential site infrastructure, including site acquisition, planning and design, infrastructure construction, and other costs, to unlock a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that will bring new affordable homes, jobs, and public space to the Bronx waterfront.

Building on the City of New York’s plan announced in August 2025, Fordham Landing South will create more than 900 new affordable homes. The project will transform an underutilized stretch of the Harlem River into a vibrant, connected neighborhood featuring a charter school, grocery store, underground parking, three acres of public waterfront and improved access to Metro-North service.

“Across New York, we are taking bold action to tackle the housing crisis and make our state more affordable for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “Projects like Fordham Landing South are what progress looks like — government at every level coming together to turn vacant or underused land into vibrant communities with affordable homes, jobs and public space. I’m proud that New York State is investing in the Bronx and building a stronger, more inclusive future for all New Yorkers.”