Jenesis Software Introduces AI Assistance for Automated Marketing in JenesisNow

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software is excited to announce the launch of AI assistance for automated marketing templates for email and text campaigns within its JenesisNow insurance agency management system . This new feature helps independent insurance agencies quickly generate, refine, and optimize marketing content—directly inside the JenesisNow platform—streamlining outreach and boosting communication quality without requiring external tools or copywriting expertise.Smarter, Faster Marketing for AgenciesCreating compelling marketing campaigns can be time-consuming for busy insurance agents. The new AI-assisted marketing tools in JenesisNow are designed to change that. Agencies can now:• Draft & Polish Messages with AI: Start with a rough draft, then highlight any text to instantly improve tone, clarity, or effectiveness using built-in AI shortcuts.• Edit Email & Text Templates Easily: Access marketing templates from the Agency Location dashboard, where AI assistance is seamlessly integrated into both email and text editing workflows.• Save Time & Improve Quality: Generate professional, ready-to-send campaigns in minutes—freeing up staff to focus on serving clients and growing the business.With AI assistance, even agencies without dedicated marketing teams can create high-quality communications that engage clients and strengthen their brand.Simple to Use, Powerful in ResultsUsing the new AI-assisted features is intuitive. From the Dashboard, navigate to Agency in the left toolbar and select All Locations. Choose a location and then open Edit Agency Location. Under Location Marketing, select Edit in the email or text section to open the template editor. From there, hover over the AI options—Ask AI, AI Shortcut, and AI Help—to enhance any section of your message with just a few clicks.Always Improving for Independent AgenciesJenesis Software continually enhances JenesisNow to support the evolving needs of independent insurance agencies. From powerful quoting integrations to marketing automation, the platform is built to help agencies work smarter and deliver exceptional client experiences.“Marketing is a critical part of growing any agency—but it shouldn’t be overwhelming,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “Our new AI-assisted features make it simple for agents to create professional, effective marketing content quickly. It’s another way we’re helping agencies save time and strengthen client relationships.”Get Started with AI Assistance TodayAI assistance for marketing templates is available to all JenesisNow users. For a guided walkthrough, contact the JenesisNow support team via chat, phone, or email. For more information, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 672-3898.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

