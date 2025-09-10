Jenesis Software Launches Integration of Zywave’s TurboRater into JenesisNow Platform

Now live nationwide with options of 200+ carriers, TurboRater integration in JenesisNow lets agents quote auto and home insurance faster and easier than ever.

With TurboRater, JenesisNow agencies can process more quotes in less time, increase accuracy, and give clients the coverage and price they need—without the hassle of juggling multiple systems.” — Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software is excited to announce the integration of Zywave’s TurboRater into its JenesisNow insurance agency management system . TurboRater, an industry-leading personal lines comparative rater, is now available directly through JenesisNow—empowering independent insurance agencies to process quotes more efficiently, increase accuracy, and deliver the right coverage at the best price.Faster, Smarter Quoting for Personal LinesTurboRater transforms the quoting process by helping agents compare coverage and price options across multiple carriers in seconds. With this integration, JenesisNow users can:• Quote Multiple Carriers: Save time and provide clients with fast, side-by-side comparisons.• Eliminate Redundant Data Entry: Enter client information once and flow it directly into TurboRater.• Boost Accuracy with Real-Time Rates & Built-In Underwriting: Always access up-to-date rates and underwriting rules, reducing errors and rework.• Quote More Than 200 Carriers: Access auto, homeowners, condo, renters, dwelling, fire, and motorcycle policies with confidence.• Simplify the Client Experience: Deliver quotes in TurboRater’s streamlined workflow.A Proven Performance Multiplier for AgenciesTurboRater provides agencies with measurable business advantages:• 33% Time Savings: Eliminate repetitive quoting tasks.• Process More Quotes: Handle 1/3 more clients without additional staff.• Grow Without Hiring: Drive organic growth through improved efficiency.• 24/7 Online Quoting: Generate up to 16x more leads with embedded website quoting that lets customers shop, compare, and bind policies anytime.• Increase Retention & Satisfaction: Simplify quoting with one platform, accurate rates, and streamlined workflows.“This integration is about giving our agents tools that enhance their impact,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “With TurboRater, JenesisNow agencies can process more quotes in less time, increase accuracy, and give clients the coverage and price they need—without the hassle of juggling multiple systems.”Activate TurboRater in JenesisNow TodayPlease note that TurboRater requires a separate subscription, available directly through Zywave at zywave.com. Another avenue for learning more about or purchasing TurboRater is Misty Hoskins, who can be contacted at Misty.Hoskins@zywave.comFor JenesisNow users with an active TurboRater subscription, activation is quick and easy. Simply reach out to JenesisNow support via chat, phone, or email to enable the integration. For agencies not yet using JenesisNow, the Jenesis team provides guided onboarding and dedicated support to help agencies streamline workflows and take full advantage of TurboRater’s quoting power.How JenesisNow + TurboRater Boost Agency SuccessTogether, JenesisNow and TurboRater create a complete platform for agency productivity:• Easier Client & Policy Management: Handle quoting, client records, communication, accounting, and reporting.• Integrated TurboRater: Access quotes from 200+ carriers with no duplicate data entry.• Smarter Workflows: Built-in underwriting, interview-style quoting, and accurate real-time rates.• Client Communication Tools: Stay connected with integrated texting and email.• Customizable Dashboards & Reports: View what matters most and generate performance insights instantly.JenesisNow insurance agency management software and TurboRater team up to offer a comprehensive web-based platform through this integration. Streamline every part of the workflow—from client communication to quoting and retention—so agencies can save time, grow revenue, and serve clients better.JenesisNow also provides helpful agency management features, including ACORD form libraries, email and text communication, and tools for accounting, automation, and reporting. Other valuable integrations include Zapier, DocuSign, PL Rating, and many others.For more info on JenesisNow and support to activate TurboRater inside the platform, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 672-3898.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.