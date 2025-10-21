PNW Growers Aim to Shatter Guinness Record with Multi-Fruit Tree

A team of Pacific Northwest permaculturists launches the Pomona Project — a living experiment to graft dozens of fruit varieties onto a single tree.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pendragon Orchard & Vine has announced the launch of the Pomona Project , an ambitious living experiment in biodiversity, craft, and design. Named for the Roman goddess of orchards, the project seeks to graft more than a dozen fruit varieties—apple, pear, plum, cherry, and more—onto a single living tree, aiming to surpass all known records for multi-varietal grafting.The Pomona Project is engineering a living Rosaceae archive — a single tree bearing more than fourteen fruit species and over seventy cultivars. Blending horticultural science, myth, and art, the project pushes the boundaries of grafting to preserve genetic diversity and set a new Guinness World Record for the most diverse fruit tree ever grown.Why the Pomona Project MattersGrafting is one of the oldest, simplest, and most overlooked tools in horticulture. It’s survival knowledge — a way to multiply resilience, preserve heritage, and adapt to changing climates without dependence on industrial supply chains. A single graft can rescue an heirloom variety from extinction or create pollination within a space where two trees won’t fit. It’s practical, elegant, and deeply creative — a form of biological storytelling.The Pomona Project exists to show what grafting can do when treated not as a utility, but as an art. Each union of scion and rootstock becomes a small act of defiance against loss — proof that the world’s genetic memory can still be preserved by hand, one cut at a time.“Grafting is the oldest collaboration between humans and trees,” said Alex Wolf, founder of Pendragon Orchard & Vine. “It’s how we once ensured survival — by joining what we had with what we needed. The Pomona Project is about carrying that knowledge forward, keeping beauty and biodiversity alive in the same living form.”Pendragon is inviting the public to support the Pomona Project through its official website, helping fund the initiative from start to finish — from scion collection and propagation to long-term care, documentation, and education. Contributions will sustain the creation of a permanent demonstration site: a place where visitors can learn the craft of grafting, explore edible biodiversity, and witness a tree that tells the story of its many ancestors.Supporters can sign up to follow progress or contribute directly at pendragonorchardandvine.com/pomona-tree-grafting-projectAbout Pendragon Orchard & VinePendragon Orchard & Vine is a Pacific Northwest landscape design studio specializing in regenerative landscapes, edible biodiversity, and vineyard and mixed fruit orchard design. Founded by permaculturist and designer Alex Wolf, Pendragon merges art, ecology, and craftsmanship to reimagine the modern orchard as both a sanctuary and a story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.