From Big Tech to Big Leases: Former Microsoft Engineer Brings Precision Analytics to Apartment Marketing

A computer and apartment complex in the city.

Why apartment marketing is finally getting the algorithm it deserves.

EASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade building systems at Microsoft and helping pioneer early video conferencing protocols at Intel, Alex Wolf made an unexpected pivot—from the Silicon Forest to the vacancy problem in multifamily housing.In 2020, a longtime friend in real estate invited Wolf to take a look under the hood of a struggling apartment portfolio in the Mountain West. “They didn’t need to spend more money,” says Wolf. “They needed to understand why their marketing wasn’t converting—and what the data was actually saying. The whole industry needed a push into the present of technology and a look into the future with AI. There was a lot of tapping around with a white cane going on across the industry.”That was the start of Tessera Business IQ , which found a niche space in multifamily marketing.Today, Tessera helps property managers reduce ad spend while improving occupancy by focusing on something the industry too often overlooks: search intent. By applying enterprise-level analytics to platforms, Tessera uncovers how renters really find apartment communities—and why most websites miss the mark.“Most people in this space chase traffic volume,” says Wolf. “But I’ve spent my career chasing signal. A thousand clicks means nothing. What matters is the ten people who are ready to rent.”Wolf's team combines modern SEO strategy, analytics, and performance tracking into a service suite that gives apartment managers a clearer picture of their marketing funnel—without the bloat of overpriced national ad platforms."We are boutique, and we intend to stay that way," maintains Wolf. "I like to be hands on whenever possible, coaching my clients, not just doing and pumping out monthly reports. It builds trust."The approach is already helping clients cut wasted ad spend, boost organic rankings, and convert more high-intent renters—at a time when many property owners are looking to tighten budgets without sacrificing occupancy."You can beat the competition without outspending them."About Tessera Business IQTessera Business IQ is a digital strategy and analytics firm specializing in apartment SEO and multifamily lead generation. Founded in 2020, Tessera brings big tech methodology to property marketing, helping clients fill units faster while spending smarter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.