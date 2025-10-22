Peachtree

Peachtree Detox Aims to Set New Standards for Detox in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving towns around the metro region, including Alpharetta, Marietta, Peachtree City, and Sandy Springs, Peachtree Detox is a medically supervised and professional detox in Georgia facility that is situated just outside of Atlanta.The facility's goal, according to spokespeople, is to provide organized inpatient treatment to people who are struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues. To help clients start recovery with dignity and stability, the clinic focuses on evidence-based protocols for fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, alcohol, and benzodiazepine dependence.To facilitate the detox process, Peachtree Detox provides a 30-bed facility with cozy lodgings, on-site dining, and healing common areas. Features include a holistic setting that promotes mental, emotional, and physical recovery, restorative areas for introspection, and round-the-clock medical and clinical monitoring. This degree of care is in line with the increasing demand for specialist programs, such as Drug Detox Atlanta, to guarantee that patients receive organized assistance, as asserted by the center’s authorities.Our vision has always been to create the most comfortable and effective detox in Georgia experience, said Jason Flaig, CEO of Peachtree Detox. “We want clients to feel safe and supported from the moment they arrive.The facility's customized treatment programs address addiction and underlying mental health issues by combining a range of therapies with medical monitoring. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT), psychiatric support, cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapies, trauma-informed care, structured aftercare planning, and addiction-specific detoxification for numerous substances are among the services offered. These materials demonstrate a dedication to helping customers long after they have finished their initial withdrawal. The strategy emphasizes long-term recovery results and is similar to the structured framework frequently found in clinics like Alcohol Detox Atlanta.Detox is just the beginning not the end of sustainable recovery, said Dr. Ajibola Babatunde, Medical Director. Our goal is to help people rebuild their lives.Peachtree Detox is licensed by the state of Georgia and has accreditation from The Joint Commission. The center's commitment to ethical, safe, and high-quality addiction treatment is validated by these accreditations. The facility satisfies strict standards for clinical and therapeutic care, giving clients and their families peace of mind, according to the center’s authorities’ claims. This degree of patient safety and compliance is on par with what is expected at respectable establishments like Atlanta Detox Center , according to Dr. Ajibola.To make care more accessible, the institution collaborates with the majority of major insurance companies in addition to offering clinical services. To lower financial barriers, an experienced admissions team helps people with insurance verification, benefits explanation, and payment options. The center's goal of making Detox widely accessible and affordable in Georgia is strengthened by the combination of various coverage channels and acknowledged accreditation. The growing emphasis on patient accessibility at facilities like Drug Detox in Atlanta is reflected in these pathways, as per their representative's opinion.We’re committed to removing barriers to treatment and ensuring everyone has a chance to heal, said Clinical Director Debbie Weatherford, LPC.About Peachtree DetoxIn a calm environment, Peachtree Detox, a private inpatient treatment facility located in Fayetteville, Georgia, offers medical withdrawal treatment and comprehensive recovery support. The program's goal is to assist people in starting their sobriety journeys with self-assurance and consideration.Media ContactPhone: (470) 613-7881Adress: 1008 GA-54 Fayetteville, GA, 30214Website: https://peachtreedetox.com/

