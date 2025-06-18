IAPMO R&T Lab Receives Approval for NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 Testing in the United States

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAPMO R&T Lab, North America’s premier testing agency for the worldwide plumbing industry, is proud to announce it has received approval by CONAGUA, Mexico’s national water commission, to test products intended for market in Mexico to NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021, the nation’s mandatory national standard for valves and faucets. IAPMO R&T Lab previously received accreditation from entidad Mexicana de acreditación, a.c. (ema), Mexico’s non-government accreditation body, on May 14, achieving the first step toward providing these services.This news follows IAPMO Mexico’s accreditation and approval by the same entities in April to provide testing and certification at IAPMO’s facility in Mexico. Manufacturers wishing to market their faucets, valves and fittings in Mexico can now submit them to IAPMO’s lab and certification personnel both in Mexico and the United States for testing and certification to the new standard.Published Sept. 26, 2024, NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 introduces new testing requirements for faucets, valves, and fittings related to drinking water. These products will be evaluated for low lead content, durability, performance, and ecological (water-saving) features. The standard applies to all such products that are manufactured, assembled, imported, or sold in Mexico and officially takes effect on Sept. 27.The NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 standard seeks to address water quality issues in Mexico in order to ensure greater availability of potable water via safer, more efficient plumbing systems.“This approval from CONAGUA marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting manufacturers seeking access to the Mexican market,” said Dave Viola, IAPMO CEO. “By expanding our accredited testing capabilities to include NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021, IAPMO R&T Lab reinforces its role as a trusted partner in advancing public health and sustainability through safer, higher-performing plumbing products.”An English translation of the NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 standard can be viewed at:For more information or to submit your application to begin testing and certification of your products, you may send your inquiry to iapmo-mex@iapmort.org.# # #IAPMO Testing and Services, LLC, d/b/a IAPMO R&T Lab is an independent testing, research, andtechnical service agency for the plumbing, mechanical and electro-plumbing industries.IAPMO R&T Lab is part of The IAPMO Group’s family of companies.IAPMO R&T Lab is also accredited by entidad mexicana de acreditación, a.c. (ema)and approved by the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.