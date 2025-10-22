St. Peters Plastic Surgeon Joins Copeland Cosmetic Surgery

Copeland Cosmetic Surgery welcomes Dr. Brian Mailey, a board-certified plastic surgeon, to the practice.

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copeland Cosmetic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Brian Mailey, a St. Peters board-certified plastic surgeon , has officially joined the team. Our plastic surgery practice says this marks a pivotal moment in our history and ensures the continued delivery of exceptional cosmetic and reconstructive care to patients across the St. Louis metro area.Dr. Mailey brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a reputation for surgical precision, compassionate care, and innovation. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has practiced in both academic and private settings. The Copeland Cosmetic Surgery team note Dr. Mailey is known not only for his surgical talent but also for his ability to connect with patients, helping them achieve natural, confidence-boosting results.After earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University, Dr. Mailey received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He then completed a general surgery residency at the University of California, Irvine, followed by a plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego. To further enhance his expertise, he pursued advanced fellowship training at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Mailey also served as an associate professor and division chief of plastic surgery in the Department of Surgery at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.“I’m honored to join Copeland Cosmetic Surgery and continue the high standard of excellence that Dr. Copeland has built over the years,” said Dr. Mailey. “My goal is to provide personalized, safe, and effective treatments that align with each patient’s unique goals. I look forward to serving the community and further advancing the practice’s legacy of compassionate care.”The addition of Dr. Mailey comes with renewed energy and an expanded vision for the future of Copeland Cosmetic Surgery. With Dr. Mailey, the practice will continue to offer a full suite of surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments—all delivered in a state-of-the-art facility by a compassionate and experienced team.The Copeland Cosmetic Surgery staff explain that patients can expect the same personalized attention and high-quality outcomes that have always defined the practice. Dr. Mailey’s approach combines meticulous technique with a deep understanding of each patient’s goals, ensuring that results are both aesthetically pleasing and personally fulfilling.With Dr. Mailey joining the team, Copeland Cosmetic Surgery is poised to continue its mission of delivering personalized, high-quality aesthetic care. The practice encourages new and returning patients to schedule a consultation to experience their ongoing dedication to exceptional outcomes, patient comfort, and trusted expertise.About Brian Mailey, M.D., F.A.C.S.Dr. Brian Mailey is a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive training and experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. At Copeland Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Mailey offers a comprehensive range of procedures, including breast enhancement , body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and non-surgical treatments, with a focus on achieving natural-looking results tailored to each patient’s goals. He is also highly skilled at performing hand surgery and facial reconstruction. In addition to being board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he holds a Subspecialty Certificate in hand surgery. Dr. Mailey is available for interview upon request.For more information about Copeland Cosmetic Surgery, please visit copelandcosmeticsurgery.com and facebook.com/copelandcosmeticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.copelandcosmeticsurgery.com/practice-news/st-peters-plastic-surgeon-joins-copeland-cosmetic-surgery/ ###Copeland Cosmetic Surgery#2 Richmond Center CourtSt. Peters, MO 63376(866) 377-0288Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.