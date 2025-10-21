The Core Diplomatic Training is a set of practice-oriented workshops provided to diplomats and other beneficiaries at major United Nations locations so that they can perform more effectively in a multilateral environment. Participants who attend 8 Core Diplomatic Training workshops and complete a research paper will be awarded with the Executive Diploma in Diplomatic Practice. In exceptional cases, participants may also have the opportunity of attending or 6 workshops (or e-workshops) and 2 online self-paced courses.

Face-to-face learning delivered through highly interactive executive style trainings. The average duration of a Core Diplomatic Training course is two days for face-to-face workshops and four days for e-workshops. Courses are held in English.

UNITAR has been delivering Core Diplomatic Training courses since its inception in 1965 and the courses are traditionally considered the “core” training of the Institute. The nature of the training is “on the UN for the UN by the UN”. All Member States and the United Nations, collectively, benefit from greater knowledge on how to operate in the multilateral setting and perform effectively and efficiently.