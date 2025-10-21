Why Marketers Are Turning to Talking Print: The Rise of Video Brochures in North America

Video Plus Print creates custom video marketing products that combine high-quality print with built-in LCD screens to deliver engaging, unforgettable brand experiences. AGCO Video Box by Video Plus Print showcasing premium packaging with built-in HD screen and custom branding. Custom Video Mailer by Video Plus Print designed for direct marketing campaigns with built-in video playback and branded packaging. Cloudflare Video Brochure by Video Plus Print featuring high-resolution video display and custom printed branding for corporate presentations. Las Vegas Stadium Video Box by Video Plus Print featuring premium packaging with a built-in HD video screen and custom event branding.

Video Plus Print leads the growing shift toward physical storytelling tools like Video Brochures and Video Mailers that cut through digital noise.

Video Brochures connect brands to people in ways digital never could — real, tactile, and emotional. That’s why so many North American marketers are switching to Video Plus Print.” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital world becomes more crowded, brands across North America are rediscovering something refreshingly simple: the power of print that talks back. Once seen as a novelty, Video Brochures are now becoming a mainstream marketing tool used by industries ranging from automotive and healthcare to real estate and finance. Combining video with print, these brochures engage the senses in a way digital ads simply can’t.“Marketers are realizing that people remember what they can touch, hear, and see all at once,” said a spokesperson for www.VideoPlusPrint.com , the leading global manufacturer of Video Brochures and Video Mailers. “It’s not just about delivering information anymore, it’s about delivering emotion.”A Marketing Revival Built on Real Connection:Over the last few years, online marketing fatigue has become a serious challenge. Audiences scroll past digital ads in seconds, emails are deleted without being opened, and attention spans continue to shrink.This is where Video Brochures and Video Mailers are making a comeback. They arrive physically, invite curiosity, and deliver a message that instantly feels more personal.“Opening a Video Brochure is an experience,” the spokesperson explained. “You hold it in your hands, it plays automatically, and you feel connected to the story, not just targeted by an algorithm.”The Numbers Behind the Trend:Data from recent marketing reports shows that physical engagement tools outperform digital channels in attention span and recall rate. Brands using Video Brochures have reported:• Up to 70% higher recall compared to static print.• Increased response rates of 40% or more in direct campaigns.• Longer shelf life, with many brochures kept and rewatched for months.Businesses across the USA and Canada are taking notice. From major corporations to boutique agencies, Video Brochures are now being used to enhance trade shows, boost client outreach, and improve internal training.Video Plus Print’s Direct Manufacturing Advantage:While many suppliers in the U.S. act as middlemen, Video Plus Print operates as a direct manufacturer. Every unit — from printing to assembly — is produced in-house, ensuring quality, control, and cost efficiency.“Working with a direct manufacturer means our clients avoid inflated reseller prices and inconsistent quality,” said the spokesperson. “We oversee everything — from print finishes to video loading — which gives our customers peace of mind and faster turnaround times.”This manufacturing control also allows for complete customization. Clients can choose screen sizes ranging from 2.4” to 10”, select cover types (hard or soft), and add finishes such as matte, gloss, foil, or embossing.Each brochure is built using brand-new Grade A components, tested for safety, and fully FCC compliant, making them safe for hospitals, corporate offices, and exhibitions.The Return of Direct Mail Marketing:One of the biggest growth areas for Video Brochures is direct mail — a marketing method that was once fading but has found new life with technology. Video Mailers, the mail-friendly version of Video Brochures, allow businesses to send video experiences directly to customers’ homes or offices. Each mailer is packaged for protection, easy to ship, and powerful on arrival.“When someone opens a Video Mailer, they’re not just reading a message — they’re watching your story unfold,” explained the spokesperson. “It’s marketing that feels personal, not digital.”Marketers have found that pairing video mailers with QR codes or landing pages amplifies results even further, creating a seamless offline-to-online journey.Who’s Using Video Brochures in North America?The adoption of Video Brochures and Video Mailers has grown rapidly across North America. Some of the industries leading the trend include:• Real Estate – Developers and agents using Video Brochures to showcase properties with virtual tours.• Automotive – Dealerships delivering personalized messages and vehicle previews through video mailers.• Healthcare – Clinics explaining treatments or technologies in a clear, visual way.• Finance and Insurance – Companies simplifying complex services for clients.• Luxury Brands – High-end retailers and fashion labels creating unforgettable unboxing experiences.“These industries understand that standing out isn’t about shouting louder online,” said the spokesperson. “It’s about showing up in a way that feels human and unexpected.”Storytelling That Stays:Unlike social ads that disappear after a few seconds, Video Brochures have a long shelf life. Recipients often keep them as mementos or use them to share content with others.That physical presence keeps the message alive long after the initial delivery. For sales teams, it becomes a talking point. For brand teams, it reinforces identity. For customers, it feels like a gift — not an ad.“Every Video Brochure we make has the potential to start a conversation,” the spokesperson said. “That’s what makes it such a powerful medium. People watch it, share it, and remember it.”Video Plus Print: The Future of Hybrid Marketing:As marketing evolves, the most successful campaigns will likely blend digital efficiency with physical interaction — and that’s exactly what Video Plus Print delivers.The company’s Video Brochures, Video Boxes, and Video Mailers merge tactile design with digital storytelling. They give brands a way to stand out without relying solely on screens.“Hybrid marketing isn’t about abandoning digital; it’s about balancing it,” said the spokesperson. “Video Brochures bridge that gap perfectly. They combine the credibility of print with the emotion of video.”Why Video Plus Print Continues to Lead:Since 2009, Video Plus Print has set the standard in the Video-in-Print industry, producing millions of units for brands across the United States, Canada, Europe, and beyond.Their competitive edge comes down to three core promises:1. Factory-direct pricing – no middlemen, no hidden fees.2. Grade A quality components – reliable screens and batteries.3. All-inclusive service – templates, proofing, printing, assembly, testing, and delivery all under one roof.Clients also benefit from free video loading, no setup fees, and fast global shipping, making Video Plus Print one of the most trusted names in the industry.Real Stories, Real Results:Businesses that have used Video Brochures from Video Plus Print often report results that surpass expectations.A Toronto-based luxury retailer saw a 45% increase in sales leads after mailing Video Brochures to premium customers. A U.S. healthcare company used Video Mailers to educate patients and saw engagement rates double within one month.Another client, a California tech startup, used Video Brochures at investor meetings and secured multiple funding rounds after presentations that “left a lasting impression.”“The common feedback we hear is that these tools make people feel something,” said the spokesperson. “They bring back emotion in a marketing world that’s become too mechanical.”Looking Ahead:As 2025 unfolds, Video Brochures are expected to continue gaining traction in North America. With demand for personalization, sensory engagement, and authenticity growing, Video Plus Print remains at the forefront of innovation.From small businesses looking to stand out to large corporations seeking a deeper connection, the company’s products offer a simple promise — video storytelling that can be felt, not just watched.About Video Plus Print:Video Plus Print is the world’s leading manufacturer of Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, and Video Packaging. Since 2009, the company has served clients throughout the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East with high-quality video-in-print solutions designed to engage, impress, and convert.Combining digital storytelling with premium print craftsmanship, Video Plus Print helps businesses deliver experiences that last — in hand, in mind, and in memory.

Video Box brings innovation to life with this 5” IPS HD LCD Video Presentation Box — a sleek and compact video plus print solution.

