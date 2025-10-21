James Allen's Latest Release

“Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God” Exploring Faith and Science

BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Allen’s new book, Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God, is now available. The book examines the twelve dimensions of existence, connecting biblical teachings with scientific concepts.

The book suggests that reality extends beyond the three dimensions we know. James uses the scientific principle that energy cannot be destroyed, only changed, to explain how human souls might move to higher dimensions after death. He connects this to Bible verses, such as references to the “third heaven,” to propose heaven as a higher realm.

James includes stories of near-death experiences to support his ideas. One account describes a Navy servicewoman who, after nearly drowning, felt peace and a divine presence. These experiences suggest a connection to higher dimensions marked by love and calm.

The book also draws on science, referencing ideas like string theory to explain unseen dimensions. James compares human perception to a fish unable to see beyond water, suggesting we may overlook higher realms around us.

Biblical stories, such as Jesus’ miracles, are examples of higher-dimensional actions. James describes events like raising Lazarus as signs of God’s ability to work across dimensions. These examples aim to show how faith and science can align.

Another focus is the concept of time. James suggests that time is not linear but exists all at once from God’s perspective, supported by verses like Revelation 22:13. This idea offers a new way to think about life’s purpose and eternity.

James emphasizes love as a central theme. He describes God’s love, called agape, as a force that ties all dimensions together. The book suggests that living with love aligns people with a divine plan.

The Holy Spirit is presented as a guide within each person. James connects this to Bible verses, like Galatians 5:22, which lists love and peace as spiritual gifts. This guidance helps readers understand their role in a larger reality.

Near-death experiences are explored further through accounts like Dr. Eben Alexander’s. His story of feeling love and light during a coma is used to illustrate possible glimpses of higher dimensions. These stories aim to make the afterlife feel relatable.

The book also addresses how small acts of kindness matter. James suggests that choices made with love have lasting value, even in higher realms. This message encourages readers to consider their daily actions.

Science and faith are presented as complementary. James uses ideas from physics to support biblical teachings, suggesting both point to a universe with purpose. This approach appeals to readers interested in both fields.

About the Author

James Allen is a dedicated Bible student and a U.S. Air Force Honor Graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Land Use Development. The passing of his youngest son led him to explore Near-Death Experiences and examine how they relate to biblical teachings, which became the foundation for Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God. James has been married for 35 years and is the father of two sons and one daughter. He enjoys racquetball, horseback riding, and weightlifting in his free time.

