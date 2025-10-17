Ron Lundmark released his book that’s uncovers the Hidden Power of Hypnosis in Hypno Dude

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathmandu, Nepal….a city rich in history and striking scenery….sets the stage for an unusual and gripping journey in Ron Lundmark’s latest book, Hypno Dude: Or How a Bunch of Teenagers Saved the World. Blending suspense, deception, and mind control, this novel follows Kirk Taylor, a seventeen-year-old American whose life takes an unforeseen shift into a world of danger and secrets.

Kirk has moved from country to country due to his mother’s diplomatic role. His father, a CIA agent, died when Kirk was just eight years old, leaving behind unanswered questions. At his newest school in Nepal, Kirk unexpectedly finds himself in a hypnosis course…an elective that quickly proves to be far more than a simple academic exercise. Under the strict guidance of a mysterious guru, Herkomus, Kirk realizes that his ability to harness hypnosis is both rare and formidable.

What begins as an unconventional class soon reveals a deeper significance. A shadowy group known as Strategic Peace and Management (SPAM) operates behind the scenes, influencing world affairs in ways few understand. With conflicts brewing across the globe, Kirk and his friends….Chen, Juliana, Sergei, and Abdul….are thrust into a perilous fight against forces seeking to manipulate world leaders. Kirk’s ability to resist hypnosis makes him an asset….but also a target.

As the stakes climb, Kirk must embrace his growing expertise to counteract a scheme devised by an elusive billionaire. Can he and his allies prevent an impending crisis, or will those in power silence them before they have a chance?

Lundmark’s novel takes readers deep into the psychological landscape of influence, deception, and self-mastery. The fusion of real-world power struggles with the mind’s untapped potential keeps the story gripping from start to finish.

About the Author

Ron Lundmark has always been a storyteller at his core. Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, he was fascinated by books, movies, and the boundless potential of imagination. His career took an unexpected turn after serving for three years in the U.S. Army Special Services Entertainment Division after attending Wayne State University and Oakland Community College. In an attempt to become a Hollywood celebrity, he later followed his passion for films by enrolling at Florida's Walter Engel School of Cinematography. However, life had other ideas. Instead, he found himself in the advertising business, using his creative abilities to develop, create, and direct countless television and radio commercials that were viewed by people nationwide.

Lundmark welcomes every turn in his trip, which has been anything but typical. His varied experiences, combined with years of writing stories for a variety of audiences, have sharpened his ability to tell gripping, vivid tales. The human mind has always captivated him, including human motivations, worldviews, and the influence of narrative on daily existence. He has been able to delve even further into these concepts through the creation of novels.

Lundmark is the author of Hypno Dude and Dream Machines. He is also working on several other creative endeavors, such as new books, films, and cuisine. He is a devoted husband and father of twins who has been married for 35 years. He manages to strike a balance between his love of stories and the pleasures of family life. He still writes, creates, and shares his love of storytelling with the world from his home in Florida.

Hypno Dude is now available through major online retailers and bookstores. Follow Ron Lundmark on social media for additional insights, updates, and discussions.

Amazon link:

https://www.amazon.com/Hypno-Dude-Ron-Lundmark-ebook/dp/B0F2JQ1B8B/ref=sr_1_1?crid=254H1734315JL&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Ovc31bnWMEEqXcQpl5O-JQ.NxU9HTFCzErnJw1rajyOT1TYtTKyYi-jITIdTUOlTf8&dib_tag=se&keywords=hypno+dude&qid=1760393054&sprefix=hypno+dude%2Caps%2C483&sr=8-1

Website link: https://hypno-dude.com/book/

