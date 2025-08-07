Aplos, Raisely and Keela Launch Inaugural 'Champions of Change' Campaign With $10,000 Award for Nonprofit Impact

Aplos Logo

$10,000 award to honor a nonprofit demonstrating exceptional impact, vision, and storytelling.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit technology leaders Aplos, Raisely & Keela announced the launch of the inaugural Champions of Change campaign, an initiative created to recognize and celebrate nonprofits making a meaningful difference in communities around the world.

The campaign will award $10,000 to one nonprofit organization whose mission demonstrates exceptional community impact, vision and storytelling. Finalists will also receive recognition through digital storytelling programs across Aplos, Raisely & Keela, amplifying their work and expanding their reach.

“Funding is an important part of this award, but our greatest aim is to highlight the creativity, resilience and leadership of nonprofits that are transforming their communities,” said Alex Arrington, Marketing at Aplos, Raisely & Keela.

Nominations are being accepted for the Champions of Change award. Community members, colleagues and volunteers are encouraged to submit nominations, and nonprofits may also apply directly.

Eligible nominees must be registered nonprofit organizations or charitable entities in good standing.

Submissions can be made through this page until Aug. 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

One winner will be selected by a committee of representatives from Aplos, Keela and Raisely on Sept. 2, 2025. Selections will be based on demonstrated impact, community benefit and innovation. The committee’s decision is final.

The winner will be notified by email on Sept. 9, 2025.

If the recipient does not respond within five business days, the hosts reserve the right to select an alternate nominee.

About Aplos

Aplos provides accounting software built specifically for nonprofits. The company’s platform helps organizations manage funds, grants and reporting while maintaining compliance with financial regulations. By offering tools that deliver clear financial insights and accountability, Aplos enables nonprofits to focus more time and resources on advancing their mission and creating lasting impact in the communities they serve.

About Raisely

Raisely is a digital fundraising platform designed to help nonprofits run effective online campaigns. The platform offers customizable tools for collecting donations, peer-to-peer fundraising and supporter engagement. With Raisely, nonprofits of all sizes can create accessible, user-friendly giving experiences that expand their reach, strengthen donor relationships and support long-term growth of their fundraising programs.

About Keela

Keela is a customer relationship management platform built for growing nonprofits in the United States, Canada and Australia. Designed for mid-sized organizations, Keela provides tools for donor management, personalized outreach, volunteer coordination and reporting. The platform helps nonprofits build stronger connections with donors and supporters, improve operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth while focusing on their missions.

Nominations

Know a nonprofit making an extraordinary difference? Nominate it today for the $10,000 Champions of Change award here!

