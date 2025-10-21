SYNTHOGY RELEASES IVORY 3 LE UPRIGHTS: ACCLAIMED MODERN AND VINTAGE UPRIGHTS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE IVORY 3 PLATFORM

Ivory 3 LE Uprights - Modern & Vintage

Two Iconic Uprights Reimagined For The Award-Winning, Next-Gen Ivory 3 Engine

Ivory 3 can do it all, and sound great doing it.” — Jason Buchwald, MusicPlayers.com

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthogy , the leading developer of award-winning virtual piano instruments, is proud to announce the release of Ivory 3 LE Uprights – Modern & Vintage. Following the success of Ivory 3 American Concert D and Ivory 3 German D, this new “Legacy Edition” expands the next-generation Ivory 3 platform with two of Synthogy’s most beloved Upright Pianos.Two Iconic Uprights, ReimaginedIvory 3 LE Uprights features re-imagined libraries of two classic uprights. The Modern Upright captures the unmistakable tone of the Yamaha U5, long favored by players and producers for its rich, full bodied sound and natural presence in a mix.The Vintage Upright recreates the warmth and character of a restored 1914 Hume Upright—an American classic from the golden age of piano building. Every detail was meticulously sampled to preserve the authenticity, soul, and timeless charm that only an instrument of this vintage can provide.Powered by the Ivory 3 EngineBoth instruments are brought to life through the power of Synthogy’s groundbreaking Ivory 3 engine. At its core is the award-winning RGB engine, featuring Continuous Velocity for seamless timbral transitions across every keystroke—a unique technology that delivers the expressive feel of modeling while retaining the depth and realism of sampled instruments.The Ivory 3 engine is also MIDI 2.0 ready, supporting high-resolution velocity with up to 65,536 levels of timbre, offering musicians unprecedented control and limitless degrees of tone color.Versatile, Expressive, and Ready for Any GenreCaptured in pristine stereo and expertly voiced with Ivory 3’s advanced sound-sculpting tools, these uprights come to life in any setting. A wide range of new presets offers variations tailored for solo performance, studio production, or ensemble playing. From vintage jazz, blues, and roots to modern rock, pop, and film scoring, these instruments bring unmistakable character and inspiration to every production.More About Ivory 3Since its debut in 2023, Ivory 3 has earned critical acclaim and excitement across the music industry. MusicPlayers.com awarded it the WIHO Award, with Jason Buchwald declaring: “Ivory 3 can do it all, and sound great doing it.” Sound On Sound’s Robin Bigwood wrote: “The sound quality and responsiveness is… addictive. So controllable, delicate one moment and then so singing, commanding or even thunderous the next…” And Synth and Software’s Nick Batzdorf praised it as a “stunning virtual instrument.”Availability & PricingIvory 3 LE Uprights is available now for Mac and Windows, and can be purchased directly from Synthogy or through authorized resellers.• Ivory 3 LE Uprights MSRP: $99 USD (Modern and Vintage Upright available individually for $59 each)• Upgrade Pricing: $49 USD (individual upgrades $29 each)For more information, visit: www.synthogy.com

