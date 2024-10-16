SYNTHOGY RELEASES IVORY 3 AMERICAN CONCERT D, CELEBRATED VINTAGE GRAND NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE IVORY 3 PLATFORM

Ivory 3 American Concert D - A Timeless Classic

Virtual 1951 New York Steinway Concert D is the 2nd Release for the Powerful, Award-Winning Ivory 3 Engine!

The sound quality and responsiveness is addictive. So controllable, delicate one moment, then so singing, commanding or even thunderous the next. Synthogy has got this dynamic response aspect spot on.” — Robin Bigwood, Sound On Sound Magazine

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthogy, the leading virtual piano software company renowned for its award-winning Virtual Instruments, is thrilled to announce the release of Ivory 3 American Concert D. Following the successful debut of their groundbreaking Ivory 3 German D in 2023. This highly anticipated release brings their unparalleled technology to this legendary, vintage 1951 American Steinway D Grand Piano virtual instrument.Ivory 3 American Concert D features stunning digital recordings of one of the most celebrated instruments to grace the concert stage. The Steinway & Sons Concert & Artist department chose this 1951 New York Steinway D (CD 121) for Steinway artist promotion. Throughout the years the instrument has been lauded by some of the world’s greatest concert artists. The plate of the piano itself is signed by Glenn Gould, Rudolf Serkin and many others as a testament to high praise by these great masters.Now with Ivory 3 this prized instrument is brilliantly realized like never before through the power of the highly expressive Ivory 3 engine. Synthogy’s award-winning RGB engine features its revolutionary Continuous Velocity for smooth, seamless velocity-to-timbre on every piano strike. A unique technology that behaves like modeling yet maintains the complex, rich and realistic sound of real-world instruments, it is the foundation for a new generation of expressive capabilities.The Ivory 3 American Concert D instrument also features 4 stereo microphone positions. Multiple close and ambient choices were expertly recorded to provide exceptional presence and depth of field. The powerful on-board Ivory 3 mixer enables fine levels of control over the sound. In addition, the Ivory 3 engine is MIDI 2.0 ready for support of MIDI 2.0 high resolution velocity. 65,536 velocity-to-timbre levels are manifested by the RGB engine, opening the door to new possibilities of musical expression with extremely fine degrees of tone color.The results are simply remarkable. Synthogy’s powerful Ivory 3 platform with one of their most beloved Concert Grands, captured in stunning detail. Ivory 3 American Concert D is truly an instrument for the ages.Since its initial release in 2023, Ivory 3 has garnered critical acclaim and widespread excitement across the music industry. Synth and Software Magazine’s Content Director Nick Batzdorf called it a “Stunning virtual instrument.” Sound on Sound Magazine’s Robin Bigwood wrote: “The sound quality and responsiveness is… addictive. So controllable, delicate one moment and then so singing, commanding or even thunderous the next… Synthogy have got this dynamic response aspect spot on.” Jason Buchwald of Music Players said “Ivory 3 can do it all, and sound great doing it.” (WIHO Award)Ivory 3 American Concert D is available NOW for Mac and Windows!Synthogy is pleased to offer Ivory 3 American Concert D for purchase directly at Synthogy’s Website and through its authorized resellers.Upgrades are also available for previous Ivory II American Concert D owners.For more information about Synthogy and Ivory 3 American Concert D, visit their website at https://www.synthogy.com/ Ivory 3 American Concert D MSRP $249 USDIvory 3 American Concert D Upgrade (from Ivory II American Concert D) MSRP $139 USD

Watch Geoffrey Gee Perform Live in Studio with Ivory 3 American Concert D!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.