Smart City Networks Secures 7-Year Contract Extension with Kansas City Convention Center & Entertainment Facilities

Smart City Networks and the City of Kansas City Strengthen Partnership with Major Infrastructure Enhancements and Wi-Fi 6/6E Upgrades

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks , the nation’s leading provider of technology services for the meetings and events industry, is proud to announce that the City of Kansas City has approved a new seven-year contract extension for technology and utility services at the Kansas City Convention Center & Entertainment Facilities (KCCCEF). The agreement, which includes a three-year renewal option, builds upon the successful partnership that began in 2021 and ensures that KCCCEF remains equipped with the most advanced infrastructure available.The Kansas City Convention Center & Entertainment Facilities is a multi-venue complex that includes Bartle Exhibit Hall, the versatile Conference Center, the Kay Barnes Grand Ballroom, the Lower Exhibition Hall (The LEX) within Municipal Auditorium, Municipal Arena, the historic Music Hall with its adjacent Little Theatre, and the American Royal Complex. This broad scope makes the new contract one of the most comprehensive in the convention industry, covering not only advanced internet and telecommunications but also critical utility services.This extension is the result of nearly two years of collaboration between Smart City, the City of Kansas City, and the KCCCEF venue team. As part of the new agreement, the convention center has already benefited from major infrastructure improvements. The City spearheaded and funded the installation of a new single-mode fiber optic backbone, which now supports a full refresh of Smart City’s Cisco network equipment. Smart City is also upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, delivering stronger, faster, and more reliable service that provides show managers, exhibitors, and attendees with unparalleled wireless capacity and performance. These upgrades have already been put to the test during the recent ETS event at KCCCEF, where the new system delivered seamless and reliable connectivity.In addition to its technology leadership, Smart City will continue to deliver outstanding utility services, including electrical distribution in partnership with local provider Mark One. Together, Smart City and Mark One provide customers with reliable, high-quality utility services that are essential to successful events and exhibitions across Kansas City’s portfolio of venues.“Securing this contract extension with Kansas City is a tremendous milestone for Smart City,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. “With the robust new fiber backbone, Cisco network equipment, and our continued delivery of utility services, we are ensuring that Kansas City is not only ready for the present but also positioned to meet the technological demands of the future. Events hosted at KCCCEF will benefit from faster, stronger, and smarter connectivity along with incomparable utility support.”Matt Cunningham, Deputy Director of Operations at the Kansas City Convention Center, emphasized the importance of the extension. “The Kansas City Convention Center & Entertainment Facilities is committed to providing an exceptional experience for every guest and event, and technology and utilities are at the core of that promise. Partnering with Smart City allows us to deliver connectivity and services that meet the needs of today’s events while preparing us for the future. These upgrades strengthen Kansas City’s position as a premier destination for meetings and conventions, and we’re excited to continue building on this partnership.”The successful contract extension was made possible by the dedication of Smart City’s leadership team, including Vice President of Operations Tim Wortman and General Manager Antoinette Ibarra, supported by Smart City’s engineering team in the design and upgrades to the network. This extension also reinforces Smart City’s role as the only company in the industry able to deliver innovative internet and comprehensive utility services under the same contract, maximizing revenue for Kansas City and providing streamlined service to KCCCEF’s customers.About Kansas CityWith a creative energy all its own, Kansas City is anything but business as usual. It’s a convention destination where friendly people, affordable prices, and a central location are a given. Encompassing more than 800,000 square feet of meeting space, the eight-square-block Kansas City Convention Center includes 48 state-of-the-art meeting rooms, a 2,400 seat fine arts theater, 10,000 seat arena, certified LEED silver grand ballroom, and nearly 400,000 square feet of column-free exhibit space.For more information, please visit kcconvention.com.About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With over 40+ years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the event experience. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com

