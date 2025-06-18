Smart City Networks Wins NRG Park Bid, Bringing Wi-Fi 7 and Infrastructure Upgrades Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Smart City Networks Nrg Park

Smart City Networks extends 40-year partnership with NRG Park to elevate connectivity for world-class events.

Their ability to grow with us, adapt to new challenges, and deliver high-quality service year after year is what makes this partnership so effective.” — David Moore

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks, the leading provider of telecommunications and technology services for the convention and event industry, is proud to announce it has secured a new contract with NRG Park following a competitive bid process. This win reinforces a trusted partnership that has spanned more than 40 years and marks a major step forward in enhancing the iconic multi-venue complex.“This partnership with NRG Park and ASM Global reflects our shared commitment to building a future-ready technology environment,” said Mark Haley, President at Smart City Networks. “Through a full-scale network transformation and the deployment of Wi-Fi 7 across the facility, we’re ensuring that NRG Park is equipped to deliver seamless, high-speed connectivity to support events of any size, especially on the world stage in 2026.”The agreement is the result of close collaboration with the local ASM Global team. It includes sweeping technology enhancements across NRG Center, NRG Arena, and the surrounding complex. In addition to deploying state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 access points, Smart City Networks will lead a major outdoor deployment initiative, ensuring the campus has the infrastructure needed to provide coverage across its large outdoor spaces, supporting both everyday operations and high-profile events like the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo With Houston set to host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the timing of this upgrade will be critical to ensuring the venue delivers on global expectations for connectivity and fan experience. This renewed partnership also builds on Smart City Networks’ ongoing work supporting the Houston Texans, including delivering the high-performance connectivity needed for outdoor marketing activations and fan engagement efforts.“We’re excited to build on our long-standing relationship with Smart City Networks,” said David Moore, Director of Technical Services at NRG Park. “Their ability to grow with us, adapt to new challenges, and deliver high-quality service year after year is what makes this partnership so effective. This next phase of upgrades ensures we can continue to deliver a connected, world-class experience for every event held at NRG Park.”About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With over 40+ years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the event experience. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com About NRG Park:Located in the heart of Houston, Texas, NRG Park is a premier multi-venue event campus encompassing 350 acres and featuring four distinct facilities: NRG Stadium, NRG Center, NRG Arena, and the historic NRG Astrodome. As one of the most versatile and expansive event destinations in North America, NRG Park hosts a diverse range of events, including professional sports, large-scale conventions, concerts, and cultural exhibitions. With more than 26,000 parking spaces and millions of square feet of flexible event space, the complex is designed to accommodate events of all sizes with exceptional service and operational excellence. NRG Park remains a cornerstone of Houston’s cultural and economic vitality, welcoming millions of visitors annually from across the globe. For more information about NRG Park, visit nrgpark.com

