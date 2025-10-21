Podcast Explores AI and the Future of Channel Management with Computer Market Research CEO Del Heles

Since 1984, Computer Market Research has been a leading provider of channel management and data automation solutions for manufacturers and distributors worldwide. Del Heles, President & CEO of Computer Market Research, Ltd., discusses how accurate channel data and AI are transforming partner strategies.

Hosted by Charles Alvarez of Cornerstone Growth Solutions, the conversation highlights how accurate data and AI are reshaping partner strategies.

Information is great, but if I give you data you can’t act on, what’s the point? Our mission is to turn channel data into insights that increase sales, cut costs, and drive productivity.” — Del Heles, President & CEO, Computer Market Research, Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Heles, President & CEO of Computer Market Research (CMR), joined a podcast hosted by Charles Alvarez (CEO/Founder, Cornerstone Growth Solutions ) to discuss the evolution of channel management , the value of accurate data, and how AI is reshaping partner strategies.Founded in 1984, CMR has helped manufacturers transform raw distributor data into actionable intelligence for over four decades. “Information is great,” Heles said, “but if I give you data you can’t act on, what’s the point? Our mission is to turn channel data into insights that increase sales, cut costs, and drive productivity.”The conversation highlights how CMR:• Collects, standardizes, and cleans distributor data across multiple formats.• Delivers real-time reports such as Open-to-Buy forecasts and New Reseller Alerts.• Powers high-value programs including Co-Op/MDF, Deal Registration, and Volume Incentive Rebates.• Integrates insights into CRM systems like Salesforce to equip sales teams with instant intelligence.“Manufacturers aren’t on the ground with retailers,” Heles noted. “If LG wants to know how many 42-inch monitors sold in San Francisco last week, they can find out instantly on our platform. That speed is their competitive advantage.”Heles also addressed the future of AI in the channel: “AI is powerful software, but it’s only as good as the data you feed it. Garbage in, garbage out. Our job is to provide trusted, accurate data so AI becomes truly useful.”With more than 90% customer retention and clients like LG Electronics treating CMR “like family,” Heles credits long-term success to the company’s relentless focus on accuracy and actionable insights.🎧 Listen to the full conversation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jfe28fb11E ________________________________________Media ContactTim Locklear,Director of Marketing,Computer Market Research, Ltd.Phone: (702) 247-1120 Ext. 307Email: timothy@computermarketresearch.comWebsite: https://computermarketresearch.com ________________________________________About Computer Market ResearchFounded in 1984, Computer Market Research (CMR) is a leading provider of channel management and data automation solutions for manufacturers and distributors worldwide. For more than 40 years, CMR has transformed raw distributor data into actionable intelligence that helps companies increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve partner relationships. From Co-Op/MDF and Deal Registration to POS Data Management and Volume Incentive Rebates, CMR’s suite of software modules empowers organizations to run efficient, scalable, and data-driven channel programs. With more than 90% client retention and trusted by global brands such as LG Electronics, CMR is dedicated to delivering accuracy, transparency, and actionable insights in every engagement.

Charles Alvarez Podcast with Del Heles: How to Increase Revenue Through Data-Relevant Insights

