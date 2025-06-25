Computer Market Research Unveils Major Upgrade to Co-Op/MDF Management Platform for Distributors and Resellers

Simplify every aspect of fund management with CMR’s enhanced dashboard—built to help channel partners track, optimize, and fully utilize their marketing funds. Since 1984, Computer Market Research has been helping channel partners simplify fund management, streamline operations, and drive growth.

New system simplifies fund tracking, enhances compliance, and delivers unprecedented visibility into co-op and market development funds

This upgrade gives distributors and resellers the control, visibility, and automation they’ve long needed” — Del Heles

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Market Research (CMR), a pioneer in channel data management for over 40 years, has announced a significant update to its Co-Op/MDF Management Platform , purpose-built to meet the needs of distributors, resellers, and retail partners who manage multiple vendor-funded programs.For decades, co-op and market development funds (MDFs) have served as critical tools for vendors to drive demand through the channel. However, those responsible for administering and utilizing these funds—especially distributors and retailers—have been left with outdated tools or manual spreadsheets.“This upgrade gives distributors and resellers the control, visibility, and automation they’ve long needed,” said Del Heles, CEO of Computer Market Research. “It replaces patchwork systems with one intuitive solution that simplifies the entire co-op and MDF process.”Key Benefits Include:● Centralized Fund Tracking – Manage accruals, balances, and timelines across multiple vendors in a single dashboard● Compliance Automation – Built-in logic handles vendor-specific requirements and pre-approved marketing activities● Accelerated Approvals – Streamlined campaign request and approval workflows to reduce delays and increase speed to market● Audit-Ready Reporting – Full logs and transparent documentation for every dollar spent, supporting internal and vendor-facing accountabilityCMR’s enhanced platform is already helping channel partners reduce administrative burden, ensure compliance, and make smarter use of marketing development funds . The platform supports growing demand for more efficient, scalable channel automation solutions in today’s complex B2B environment.Whether a company manages $10,000 or $10 million in vendor funds, CMR offers a platform designed to support smarter #channelmanagement, #B2Bmarketing, and #partnerenablement at scale.About Computer Market ResearchComputer Market Research brings more than 40 years of experience in channel automation, delivering software solutions that help businesses manage incentive programs, POS data, and partner operations. From high-tech vendors to global distributors, CMR empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their vendor relationships.See It in ActionTo explore the updated platform or request a custom demo, visit www.computermarketresearch.com Media Contact:Del Heles(858) 722-6668dheles@computermarketresearch.com###

