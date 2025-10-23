Power Plate Introduces the my8™, an Advanced In-Home Vibration Training Platform

Power Plate® my8™, the top-of-the-line in-home unit

Premium, consumer-friendly model delivers commercial-grade technology for home gyms, offices, and wellness spaces

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Plate , the global leader in vibration training technology trusted by professional athletes, rehabilitation centers, and fitness facilities worldwide, today announced the launch of the top-of-the-line Power Plate® my8™ , its most advanced in-home vibration training unit ever.The my8 brings the innovation of commercial-grade platforms into a premium, user-friendly design for home gyms, offices, and wellness spaces. With intuitive controls, built-in programs, and the patented PrecisionWave™ Technology, the my8 makes it easier than ever for individuals to integrate vibration training into their daily lives — supporting performance, recovery, bone health and overall wellness.Key features include:- Electronically controlled proMOTION™ resistance cables with consistent resistance at the push of a button.- Default 9-minute countdown timer for simple, time-efficient sessions.- Quick Start buttons for effortless in-home use.- Touchscreen interface with over 250 tailored programs and 1000+ movement videos.“The my8 represents a new era for Power Plate in the home market,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owners of Power Plate. “It delivers the same precision and effectiveness trusted by professionals, but in a design that fits seamlessly into home gyms and personal wellness spaces. For consumers who want the very best in performance and recovery, this is the pinnacle.”With its combination of performance-driven technology and intuitive design, the Power Plate my8™ allows users to train, recover, and feel better — all from the comfort of home.The Power Platemy8™ is available now at www.powerplate.com and through Power Plate dealers and specialty retailers.##About Power PlatePower Plate, owned and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, is the global leader in vibration training platforms that help people live, feel, and move better. Backed by decades of research and used by professional sports teams, rehabilitation centers, leading health clubs, and home fitness users, Power Plate products stimulate natural reflexes, increase muscle activation, and improve circulation for transformative wellness and performance outcomes. Learn more at www.powerplate.com

