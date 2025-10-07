Power Plate® Introduces the pro8™ — The Most Advanced Commercial Vibration Training Platform Yet

New Power Plate® pro8™ with patented PrecisionWave™ Technology

New model expands exercise versatility, durability, and member engagement for fitness facilities, studios, clinics, and athletic performance centers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Plate , the recognized global leader in vibration training technology trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and wellness enthusiasts for more than two decades, today announced the U.S. launch of the Power Plate pro8 ™, its most advanced commercial vibration training platform to date.Designed specially for fitness facilities, boutique studios, spas and hospitality, physical therapy clinics, and athletic performance centers, the pro8 builds on Power Plate’s legacy of innovation with new features that deliver unmatched versatility and outcomes.At the core of the pro8 is Power Plate’s patented PrecisionWave™ Technology, delivering consistent, harmonic vibration to activate more muscles, improve circulation, and accelerate performance and recovery. The pro8 advances this technology with an electronically controlled proMOTION™ resistance cable system, enabling trainers and users to integrate vibration into more than 100 upper-body strength movements. Force output levels are displayed in pounds or kilograms for precise training feedback.Other key features include:• Power Plate Cable Extension Kit for expanded exercise variety, allowing cables to adjust height and direction for on- or off-platform movements.• Quick Start functionality with a “Bend Your Knees” reminder and three-second vibration countdown for safe, simple session launches.• Wide frequency range (25–50 Hz, in 1 Hz increments) with intuitive touchscreen controls.• Optional elapsed-time sound prompts to support trainers and clients during workouts.• Touchscreen interface offering over 250 tailored programs and 1000+ movement videos.“These advancements make the pro8 the most versatile Power Plate platform yet,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owners of Power Plate. “It’s engineered to help engage clients and members in new ways, enhance programming options, and deliver measurable results across fitness, rehab, and performance applications. It underscores our commitment to designing solutions that fit every commercial and professional fitness & wellness environment.”The Power Platepro8™ is now available in the U.S. from your Power Plate sales representative, at www.powerplate.com or through Power Plate dealers and specialty retailers nationwide.##About Power PlatePower Plate, owned and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, is the global leader in vibration training platforms that help people live, feel, and move better. Backed by decades of research and used by professional sports teams, rehabilitation centers, leading health clubs, and home fitness users, Power Plate products stimulate natural reflexes, increase muscle activation, and improve circulation for transformative wellness and performance outcomes. Learn more at www.powerplate.com

