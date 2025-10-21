OSCE trains Montenegrin police and judicial professionals on response to gender-based violence

On 29 and 30 September, the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department (TNTD) conducted a specialized training course on gender-based violence (GBV) for 30 police and judicial professionals in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Tailored to the specific needs of practitioners in the country, the training aimed to foster a shared understanding of trauma-informed and victim-centred approaches to addressing GBV. It also enhanced participants' knowledge of the national legal frameworks, while raising awareness of the profound and far-reaching impacts of GBV on victims, their families, communities and society as a whole.

By bringing together professionals from across the criminal justice sector, the training also sought to foster stronger inter-institutional co-operation in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of GBV cases — a crucial element in ensuring a comprehensive and effective criminal justice response.

A highlight of the training was the presentation of Lullaby Goodbye, a theatre performance conceptualized by TNTD’s Strategic Police Matters Unit (SPMU) and based on the real-life experiences of a survivor of online GBV. The performance served as a powerful awareness-raising tool, illustrating the evolving nature of gender-based abuse. Real case examples provided practical insights, underscoring the importance of integrating survivor perspectives into professional practice.

Participants also deepened their understanding of victim-centred approaches in the context of recent national legal reforms, including the criminalization of sexual harassment. They enhanced their practical skills in evidence collection and explored the importance of risk-assessment tools and effective multi-sectoral co-ordination. Particular emphasis was placed on the critical role of first-line police supervisors in promoting GBV-sensitive practices among first responders.

The course was held by TNTD’s SPMU in co-operation with the OSCE Gender Issues Programme, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the Centre for Training in the Judiciary and State Prosecution of Montenegro.

The training was organized within the framework of the OSCE’s ongoing efforts to promote gender-responsive policing under the TNTD/SPMU regional project “Enhancing Criminal Justice Capacities for Combating Gender-based Violence in South-Eastern Europe”, with financial support from, Austria, Finland, France Germany, Italy and Norway.