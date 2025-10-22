MyShop Technologies Expands Across the U.S., Bringing AI-Powered Ordering to Restaurants Nationwide

AI phone ordering system

The fast-growing restaurant tech company helps the food industry overcome labor shortages, delivery fees, and language barriers.

Restaurants shouldn't lose 30 percent of every order to delivery platforms or struggle with missed calls and communication barriers. Technology should empower them.” — Itsik Zizov, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyShop Technologies , a rapidly growing technology company reshaping the restaurant and quick-service industry, announced its continued U.S. expansion following strong early traction across multiple states.Originally founded in Israel, where the company has become the industry leader with over 1,000 restaurant locations and backing from leading angel investors including Pelecard, MyShop is now operating in the United States with dozens of active restaurant partners and hundreds more in the pipeline, as it scales its AI driven ecosystem nationwide."Our mission is to give restaurant owners back control of their data, their customers, and their profits," said Itsik Zizov, Founder and CEO of MyShop Technologies. "Restaurants shouldn't lose 30 percent of every order to delivery platforms or struggle with missed calls and communication barriers. Technology should empower them."AI Voice Ordering and Seamless DeliveryAt the heart of MyShop's innovation is MyShop Connect AI, a next generation voice ordering system that answers multiple calls simultaneously in six languages. Orders are automatically sent to the kitchen through a cloud printer or smart KDS system, and deliveries are fulfilled via $0 fee logistics with integrations including Uber Direct and other partners.A Unified Ecosystem for Modern RestaurantsMyShop offers a complete ordering and automation suite, including:• Branded mobile apps and websites• Self-service kiosks in multiple sizes• AI phone ordering in six languages• Integrated delivery management with zero fees• Real-time customer data and insightsThis unified ecosystem helps restaurants reduce operational costs, manage higher order volumes, and keep full ownership of their customer data.U.S. Expansion and Growth VisionFollowing over 250% annual growth in 2024, MyShop Technologies is now rapidly expanding its presence in the U.S., with operations already active in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New Jersey. Further state launches are planned for 2026.The company's U.S. headquarters are located in North Miami Beach, Florida, serving as the central hub for nationwide operations. In the coming weeks, MyShop will announce new strategic partnerships and collaborations as part of its U.S. growth campaign.About MyShop TechnologiesMyShop Technologies is a global provider of smart ordering and automation solutions for restaurants and food service businesses. Founded in Israel and headquartered in the U.S., MyShop offers a unified platform that connects all ordering channels (phone, web, app, kiosk, and AI voice) directly with kitchen and delivery operations.The company's mission is to help businesses simplify operations, reduce costs, and grow revenue using intelligent, AI powered technology.

MyShop Ordering System

