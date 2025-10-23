British Sikh Actor Flex Singh Makes History with The Ninth Master

Official movie poster for The Ninth Master Movie Flex Singh (centre) with key cast and crew of The Ninth Master at the official red-carpet event in London Flex Singh with co-stars Marty Mummery (left) and Richard Chan (right) at the red-carpet event for The Ninth Master

An underdog story of faith and resilience — the first English-language Sikh superhero movie takes its next step toward global release.

This film is an epic underdog story of courage, unity, and light rising through darkness.” — Flex Singh, Writer, Director & Lead Actor, The Ninth Master

LONDON, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking British Sikh feature film The Ninth Master , is inspiring audiences after an exclusive red carpet event where the cast previewed the official trailer for the first time.British Sikh actor Flex Singh makes history as the first Sikh to write, direct, and star in an English-language superhero feature film — a landmark moment for British cinema and South Asian representation.Written, directed, produced, and led by Singh, The Ninth Master is an underdog story both on and off the screen — a project built on faith, determination, and gratitude.“This project began as a dream to represent our community positively on a global stage,” Singh said.Blending ancient prophecy and modern London, The Ninth Master explores what it means to be a hero in today’s world. For decades, cinema has honoured Spartans, Vikings, and Samurai — now comes the Sikh warrior, guided not by vengeance but by compassion, discipline, and truth.Alongside Singh, the movie stars Richard Chan as Kumaru and Marty Mummery as Titus, whose powerful performances bring emotional depth and balance to the story. Shot across dramatic UK landscapes — from mountain peaks to city streets — the film captures the beauty of faith, unity, and Chardikala (eternal optimism).“Representation isn’t about being seen — it’s about being understood,” Singh added. “This film carries the Sikh values of Seva (selfless service), Nirbhau (fearlessness), and Chardikala — timeless lessons that can inspire anyone who’s ever faced adversity.”The official trailer will be released by early 2026, followed by a UK premiere tour and worldwide release in the same year. With growing international attention, The Ninth Master stands as a cultural milestone for British independent cinema, celebrating Sikh resilience, South Asian pride, and the belief that courage and faith can overcome any obstacle.For updates, visit www.theninthmaster.com and follow @TheNinthMasterMovie on all major platforms.

