The Ninth Master: First Sikh Superhero Film in Hollywood Style Unveils Poster and Global Release Plans

The official poster for The Ninth Master: Way of a Warrior, the first Sikh superhero film told in Hollywood style

Groundbreaking action-fantasy introduces the first Sikh superhero film told in Hollywood style, with plans for global streaming and cinema release.

This isn’t just a superhero film — it’s history in the making.” — Flex Singh

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The First Sikh Superhero Film in Hollywood Style Announced: The Ninth MasterPoster Reveal Marks the Beginning of a Groundbreaking Cinematic JourneyHistory is being made with the announcement of The Ninth Master: Way of a Warrior, the first Sikh superhero told in Hollywood style. Shot in the UK, the film combines high-octane action, fantasy, and cultural legacy in a bold step forward for global cinema.The newly released poster gives audiences their first glimpse of a story rooted in Sikh warrior tradition and reimagined for the superhero age.The film stars Flex Singh, Amber Doig-Thorne, Marty Mummery, and Richard Chan, alongside a line-up of talented actors bringing this world to life. The film is created and led by Flex Singh, who serves as director, producer, writer, and also stars in the title role.“This isn’t just a superhero film — it’s history in the making. We’re bringing Sikh representation into the global spotlight with the kind of scale and vision usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters,” said Flex Singh.Reflecting on the journey, Singh added:“I’m deeply thankful to God and to the entire team who helped bring this movie to life. After years of hard work behind the scenes and keeping the project a secret, it feels incredible to finally share this announcement. My goal has always been to bring positive Sikh representation to the global stage — to tell a story that honors our legacy while inspiring audiences everywhere.”Beyond action and spectacle, The Ninth Master also carries underlying messages of Chardi Kala — the Sikh spirit of eternal optimism — and compassion for the vulnerable, with themes addressing helping the homeless and confronting the realities of UK gang crime woven into its narrative.Global Streaming and Cinema PlansRelease details are currently in development, with plans for both global streaming and select cinema screenings to ensure worldwide reach.About The Ninth MasterTitle: The Ninth Master: Way of a WarriorGenre: Action | Fantasy | SuperheroFilming Location: United KingdomRelease: In developmentTagline: Way of a WarriorCrafted in English and designed for a global audience, The Ninth Master brings Sikh warrior tradition into the modern superhero arena with Hollywood-level vision & storytelling.Fans can view the official poster and follow updates at @TheNinthMasterMovie and www.theninthmaster.com Media ContactFlexsingh Studios📧 info@flexsinghstudios.com

