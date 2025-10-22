Stable Stakes Launches The First Fantasy Horse Racing Platform

Daily Fantasy Sports Meets Horse Racing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The game is changing — horse racing has entered a new era. Stable Stakes delivers a modern upgrade to the sport with the launch of the world’s first horse racing daily fantasy game based on realtime, livestreaming daily races from tracks like Gulfstream, Belmont, Penn National and Santa Anita. The debut kicks off with “Beat the Dudes,” a contest created in partnership with Racing Dudes that merges racing’s tradition with the energy of daily fantasy sports to deliver an innovative, fan-powered way to play.This collaboration marks a major step forward in blending the thrill of daily fantasy sports (DFS) with the rich strategy and heritage of horse racing by creating a new, accessible way for fans to play, connect, and compete without deep handicapping knowledge.A New Way to Play the SportStable Stakes reimagines the racing experience by inviting players to build a lineup of Jockeys, Trainers, and Sires (instead of their horses) and compete for real payouts in a format familiar to fantasy sports fans but rooted in the track’s authenticity. The platform brings horse racing into a modern DFS framework, making participation easy, transparent, and social for both lifelong fans and first-time players.“Our mission is simple: to energize the horse racing community by giving fans a way to engage that feels modern, fun, and approachable,” said Rawleigh Ralls, Founder & CEO of Stable Stakes. “This launch isn’t just about a contest; it’s about creating a movement that unites horseplayers, fantasy gamers, and racing enthusiasts through shared passion.”‘Beat the Dudes’ Contest: Racing Tradition Meets DFS EnergyThe first official Stable Stakes contest, “Beat the Dudes: Stable Stakes Showdown,” invites fans to compete head-to-head with the Racing Dudes team, one of the most influential voices in the racing community. The contest is free to enter and live now at stablestakes.com, featuring races from Santa Anita, Belmont, and other top tracks throughout the campaign.Putting action behind the vision, Stable Stakes has funded a $10,000 prize pool to give back to the fans fueling this new era. The team is inviting the community to play a role in shaping the platform’s future and rewarding those who help redefine what engagement in horse racing can be.“The partnership with Racing Dudes brings together deep horse racing expertise and modern fan engagement, making it easier than ever to understand, play, and win,” said Jared Welch, Co-Founder of Racing Dudes. “Stable Stakes brings DFS energy into our world. It’s the bridge this sport has needed.”A Win for Both IndustriesThe launch of Stable Stakes represents a pivotal moment for both the horse racing and DFS communities. While fantasy sports have transformed engagement across football, basketball, and golf, horse racing has remained largely untapped until now. Stable Stakes introduces a new vertical for DFS growth, powered by real-world data from Equibase, dynamic game play, and a culture that honors the sport’s heritage while inviting a younger, digital-native audience in.By modernizing fan participation, Stable Stakes supports the sustainability and evolution of the horse racing industry, aligning with a shared vision to keep the sport relevant, inclusive, and accessible for future generations.For more information about Stable Stakes, visit stablestakes.com or follow along on Instagram at @stablestakesdfs.###About Stable StakesStable Stakes is the world’s first fantasy sports platform built for horse racing — designed to bring fresh energy, accessibility, and innovation to the sport. By merging the excitement and thrill of horse racing with the strategy of daily fantasy sports, Stable Stakes offers fans a modern, social way to play, connect, compete, and win real money.

