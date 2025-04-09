Billee Technologies Announces Revolutionary PropTech PlatformTransforming Utility Management for Multifamily Properties

Transforming utility management for multifamily properties through smart automation, expecting to reduce inefficiencies by up to 50% while driving increased NOI

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billee Technologies , a PropTech startup founded by industry veterans, today announced the launch of its comprehensive utility billing SaaS platform designed to transform the multifamily property management experience. Co-Founded by John Hinckley, former CEO of Modern Message (acquired by RealPage), Billee aims to revolutionize a sector that "hasn't changed in 20 years," according to multifamily operators.The company, which has already begun onboarding customers, is addressing critical pain points in property utility billing management through smart automation, machine learning, and an innovative approach to operational efficiency."After pioneering the loyalty space in multifamily with Modern Message (acquired by RealPage), I decided to focus my next venture on addressing the operational challenges of utility billing management. This area presents significant opportunities to make a meaningful impact and improve net operating income for customers," said John Hinckley, CEO and Co-Founder of Billee Technologies. "We're bringing unprecedented data transparency to this service category by blending seamless automation with expert human guidance, enabling property management teams to maximize efficiency with their time and billing recovery."Transforming Utility Management with IntelligenceBillee's comprehensive platform tackles the industry's most pressing challenges, including staffing shortages, high operational expenses, manual processes, and aging technology. Early implementation results have shown impressive outcomes, with participating properties experiencing up to 52% in cost savings and avoidance.In one notable success story, Billee's software platform uncovered a capped rate billing configuration error at a property that had persisted under the previous vendor for three years. By swiftly identifying and correcting these issues, Billee projects the property will recover over $24,000 in monthly savings that were previously missed.A Platform Built by Industry ExpertsBillee stands out with its leadership team of repeat founders with extensive industry knowledge and proven track records in the PropTech space. The company's core values—Win Together, Lead with Integrity, Relentless Determination, Bold Voices, and Stay Curious—reflect its commitment to innovation and customer service excellence."Our AI-driven platform will empower customers to complete the billing cycle faster with greater accuracy," Hinckley added. "We're seeing multifamily operators lining up to learn more about what the 'GOAT of Billing' is all about."Property managers and multifamily operators interested in learning more about how Billee can transform their utility management processes can visit Billee.ai for more information.About Billee TechnologiesBillee Technologies is a comprehensive SAAS platform built by PropTech experts for property owners, transforming utility billing through smart automation. Based in Dallas, Texas, Billee's mission is to deliver the next generation of utility billing services that positively impact NOI, increase access to data, and create more efficient processes for multifamily real estate operators. Through advanced automation and machine learning, Billee's centralized platform delivers proactive intelligent recommendations and analysis, reducing staff time spent on utility billing while setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

