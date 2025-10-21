Acquisition.net Merges with MergersandAcquisitions.net to Create a Leading Middle-Market M&A Advisory Firm

The unified advisory group will operate under a single brand, combining decades of transactional experience to better serve corporate buyers.

This merger strengthens our position as a trusted partner for business owners and investors navigating complex transactions” — Nate Nead

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to strengthen its advisory capabilities and market presence, Acquisition.net today announced its merger with MergersandAcquisitions.net , creating one of the most comprehensive M&A advisory teams serving the U.S. middle market. The combined firm will operate under the MergersandAcquisitions.net brand going forward.The merger consolidates two highly experienced deal teams into a single, national advisory platform focused on sell-side representation , buy-side sourcing, and capital advisory services. The combined group will continue to serve business owners, private investors, and corporate acquirers seeking expert guidance through complex transactions.“This merger strengthens our position as a trusted partner for business owners and investors navigating complex transactions,” said Nate Nead, Managing Partner at MergersandAcquisitions.net. “By combining our expertise, we’re elevating the client experience across every phase of the deal process—from valuation and marketing to negotiation and close.”“Operating under the MergersandAcquisitions.net brand allows us to deliver even greater depth and sophistication while maintaining the white-glove service our clients expect,” added Ryan Schwab, Director.“This unification enhances both scale and specialization,” said Schwab. “We’re better equipped than ever to advise clients through sale processes, acquisitions, and capital raises with speed, precision, and discretion.”Expanding Capabilities Across the Middle MarketThe combined firm will expand its national footprint and service coverage, offering clients a seamless advisory experience that integrates strategy, valuation, and capital markets access. Core services include:Sell-Side Representation: Confidential business sales, recapitalizations, and strategic exitsBuy-Side Advisory: Target identification, diligence, and negotiation supportCapital Advisory: Debt and equity financing for growth, acquisitions, or recapitalizationsValuation Services: Comprehensive financial modeling and market-based valuationsStrategic Consulting: Exit readiness planning and post-transaction integrationThe merger also enhances the firm’s reach across multiple verticals, including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer services, and financial services.A Vision for Growth and LeadershipWith this merger, MergersandAcquisitions.net plans to continue expanding its advisory bench, deepen relationships with private equity groups and family offices, and strengthen its digital presence as a thought leader in dealmaking strategy.“Our goal is simple,” said Nead. “To be the first call for business owners and investors who need sophisticated, transparent, and results-driven M&A guidance.”About MergersandAcquisitions.netMergersandAcquisitions.net is a leading middle-market M&A advisory firm providing sell-side, buy-side, and capital advisory services to business owners, private investors, and corporate acquirers. With decades of combined experience and a national network of strategic partners, the firm delivers comprehensive guidance through every stage of the transaction process.

