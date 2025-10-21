Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Houston, Texas, to Serve Growing Demand for AI-Driven Marketing Solutions

Expansion marks another milestone in Marketer’s nationwide growth strategy, strengthening its presence in the South with a focus on data-driven marketing.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer, a leading full-service digital marketing agency , today announced its expansion into Houston, Texas, reinforcing the company’s national growth strategy and extending its services to one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the United States.The new regional office will serve as a strategic base to support clients across energy, healthcare, real estate, and technology sectors — industries in which Houston marketing services continue to see growing demand. The move follows increasing client demand for localized, data-driven, and AI-powered marketing services in the region.“Houston represents the next frontier for data-driven growth,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer. “Our clients in the region are hungry for results-based marketing that merges human creativity with machine intelligence. This expansion allows us to deliver that hybrid approach, right where innovation and business intersect.”Since its inception, Marketer has built a reputation for blending advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and creative strategy to produce measurable marketing outcomes. The company’s suite of services — spanning SEO , PPC, content marketing, and digital PR — now reaches clients across every major metropolitan area in the U.S.“This move strengthens our commitment to proximity and partnership,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer. “By building a local presence, we’re not just adding another pin to the map — we’re investing in relationships and ensuring clients have direct access to the strategic expertise they need to grow.”The company’s Houston operations will include local sales, account management, and analytics teams, supported by its existing nationwide infrastructure. Marketer expects to hire additional staff in Texas over the next 12 months, including specialists in AI-driven campaign optimization and paid media management.“Houston’s vibrant business community aligns perfectly with our ethos of innovation,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer. “We’re bringing a full suite of AI-enabled tools to help brands compete and win — from smarter SEO to predictive ad optimization.”The expansion is part of Marketer’s broader 2025-2026 roadmap, which includes planned growth into Atlanta and Denver in the coming year.About MarketerMarketer is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven SEO, PPC, content marketing, and AI-based marketing automation. The company delivers data-backed strategies and enterprise-grade marketing infrastructure for brands across North America. Marketer’s portfolio includes SEO.co, DEV.co, PPC.co, Link.Build, and VID.co — all dedicated to helping businesses grow smarter in the age of AI.

