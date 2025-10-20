Strategic partnership confirmed in Port of Koper to strengthen Slovenia's role as a strategic gateway to Europe

SLOVENIA, October 20 - Within the framework of the strategic partnership between France and Slovenia, Luka Koper and CMA CGM have maintained a robust and enduring business relationship for two decades, playing a key role in connecting the Adriatic and Asia with global maritime routes and linking Slovenia with the broader Central European markets through sustainable intermodal rail solutions.

Today, Luka Koper and CMA CGM have joined forces to further strengthen Slovenia's position as a strategic gateway to Europe, especially in view of the emerging India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Both companies have reaffirmed their commitment to developing their strategic partnership and to exploring additional avenues for operational cooperation in port and logistics solutions.

They are considering the possibility of making joint investments to increase Luka Koper's capacity in the near future.

They also welcome their ongoing cooperation through a joint venture between Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, consisting of a 50/50 operational partnership providing finished vehicle logistics services for vehicle imports and exports.

These initiatives aim to increase cargo volumes, enhance productivity and growth, and create jobs through advanced cooperation in the digitalisation and decarbonisation of transport and logistics.

The partnership was formally confirmed today with the signing of a declaration, witnessed by Prime Minister Robert Golob and President Emmanuel Macron.