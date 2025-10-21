Jevšek: “We do not need more administrative structures and rules, we need more trust”

SLOVENIA, October 21 - “Slovenia welcomes the efforts of the European Commission to simplify the current framework by reducing the number of programmes. However, we have serious concerns regarding the proposed design of the National and Regional Partnership Plans, particularly the merging of Cohesion Policy and Common Agricultural Policy,” underscored Minister Jevšek.

The introduction of new coordinating authorities and the fundamental changes foreseen in the monitoring and reporting systems particularly raise concern. Simplification should build on the existing, well-functioning systems that would be more user-friendly. Focus should be put on the substance, that is, the content and the effectiveness of measures, rather than the fundamental changes to implementation systems which can be particularly time-consuming and challenging for smaller Member States. Jevšek made it clear that “we do not need more administrative structures and rules. What we need is more trust.”

According to the Minister, it is common consensus that the European Union must rise to the challenges. “However, we must also bear in mind that with investments on the ground, be it in villages, towns or regions, Cohesion Policy and Common Agricultural Policy contribute to reducing economic, social and territorial disparities, support the functioning of the Single Market, and are the most visible and tangible policies of the entire European project.”

Slovenia has always advocated for a strong and adequately funded Cohesion Policy with broad and ambitious objectives. “We welcome the proposal for reduced thematic concentration and the elements that allow Member States and regions to design tailor-made measures. However, we remain very sceptical about the concept of merging the funds into a single plan,” concluded Minister Jevšek.