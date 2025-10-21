Mexico Welcomes 63.7 Million International Visitors Through August 2025, Up 13.7% Over 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, announced that between January and August 2025, Mexico received 63.7 million international visitors, representing a 13.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.Rodríguez Zamora highlighted that foreign currency income from international visitors totaled $23.934 billion USD during the first eight months of the year, a 6.5% increase over 2024. She emphasized that these figures confirm Mexico’s continued strength as a premier global travel destination.“The increase in international visitors consolidates Mexico as one of the most attractive destinations worldwide, thanks to the country’s cultural, natural, and gastronomic diversity,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “All indications suggest we will close the year with historic figures for Mexican tourism.”According to data from the International Travelers Survey published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the average expenditure by tourists entering the country by air reached $1,252.50 USD—an increase of 6.3% over the same period in 2024 and 22.3% higher than in 2019.Between January and August 2025, Mexico welcomed 31.5 million international tourists, marking a 7.5% increase over 2024. In August alone, the country saw a 14.7% increase in international arrivals compared to the same month last year, totaling 7.9 million visitors.“These figures confirm that tourism is decisively contributing to Shared Prosperity, driving economic development in communities and generating well-being for more Mexicans, just as President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has instructed,” the tourism secretary said.Rodríguez Zamora also reported that 7.3 million cruise excursionists visited ports across Mexico during the first eight months of the year—an 8.2% increase compared to 2024 and 22.3% higher than in 2019. Revenue generated from cruise tourism reached $610.7 million USD, up 9.6% from 2024 and 50.3% more than in 2019. “We will continue working on public policies that promote inclusive, sustainable, and responsible tourism, which generates well-being both for visitors and for host communities,” Rodríguez Zamora concluded.

