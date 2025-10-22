Submit Release
Kila Custom Insoles Signs Ryan Becker as Sponsored Athlete

Kila Custom Insoles welcomes trail runner Ryan Becker as a sponsored athlete, joining the brand’s mission to enhance performance and prevent injuries.

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kila Custom Insoles is thrilled to announce the signing of Ryan Becker, an accomplished trail runner and endurance athlete, as a sponsored athlete. Becker joins the Kila team as a rising star in the trail running community, bringing his dedication and competitive spirit to the brand’s mission of revolutionizing performance and injury prevention.

Based in Colorado, Becker has established a reputation in the ultra-running world with consistent performances in high-altitude, technical races. Known for his relentless training regimen and ability to tackle challenging terrains, Becker relies on Kila’s custom insoles for athletes to optimize his biomechanics, reduce fatigue, and stay injury-free during grueling races and training sessions.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to the Kila family,” said Cole Zucker, Co-Founder of Kila Custom Insoles. “His commitment to pushing his limits while prioritizing recovery and performance aligns perfectly with our mission. Ryan’s use of Kila’s custom insoles showcases how our technology empowers athletes to achieve their best, race after race.”

Becker’s partnership with Kila comes at a pivotal moment as he prepares for a series of competitive trail races in the upcoming season. With Kila’s innovative app-based foot scanning and custom insole technology, Becker is equipped to train harder, recover faster, and compete at the highest level.

About Kila Custom Insoles

Kila Custom Insoles is redefining performance and injury prevention through app-based foot scanning and custom insoles designed for optimal performance. Designed for runners and athletes of all levels, Kila’s insoles align biomechanics, prevent injuries, and enable athletes to train harder and longer. With the philosophy that “feet are siblings, not identical twins,” Kila creates a personalized fit that standard insoles and shoes can’t match.

For more information, visit www.kilarun.com.

