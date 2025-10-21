WORLD’S FIRST SHOWCASE OF EUROPE’S PIONEERING ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES: BATTERY TECH EUROPE IS LAUNCHED

Battery Tech Europe

Battery Tech Europe will bring together industry experts from across the continent and form the catalyst for exciting new collaborations and investments” — Ken Davies, Battery Tech Expo Europe Conference Program Director

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona, 21st October 2025: Battery Tech Europe, a new event focussing on growth in energy storage technologies and emerging battery applications.

Battery Tech Europe is the new event for innovation in industrial and large infrastructure battery technology. It will bring together Europe's leading companies and professionals in the fields of energy storage and innovative battery technology in Barcelona next year. This pioneering event promotes European technological collaborations and accelerates the transition to a more sustainable energy model.

The first edition of Battery Tech Europe will take place on the 8th and 9th September 2026 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue. Combining a major exhibition and a conference programme, it will showcase European innovation and discuss pathways for solving the challenges of the sector. Bringing together thousands of energy professionals, engineers, entrepreneurs and investors involved in Europe's green energy transformation, in one of the continent’s most dynamic technological capitals, exploring the next generation of battery technology and high growth markets.

“There is no other event in the battery technology calendar like it” said Ken Davies, Battery Tech Expo Europe Conference Program Director, “Battery Tech Europe will bring together industry experts from across the continent and form the catalyst for exciting new collaborations and investments”.

The event, organised by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with 104-Media, will present disruptive advances in the entire battery value chain, beyond the automotive sector. The new event will address applications in grid-scale storage, long-duration energy systems, aerospace technologies, drones, railway and maritime electrification, among others. The innovations presented will include new materials and manufacturing processes, energy management systems, and solutions linked to safety or recycling.

Europe's opportunity

With the aim of strengthening European industrial and energy independence, Battery Tech Europe will be a strategic meeting point between the main actors in research, industry and the public sphere, thus facilitating the knowledge transfer of the latest innovations and development policies of the sector to the market.

In this context, its conference will welcome top-level international experts who will explore the future of energy innovation in Europe and the roadmap to success for the European battery industry, from emerging electrochemistry to recycling technology.

Real solutions

The exhibition area will host hundreds of technology companies, R+D centers, and startups presenting the next generation of advanced materials, development and manufacturing technology, battery design and management systems, lifecycle management, digital product passports and recycling technology, among many others. Focussing on the European ecosystem, it will provide a bridge from innovation to application.

Battery Tech Europe is preparing its first edition and has received a highly positive reception among companies, institutions and researchers in the sector with the aim of establishing a new, vibrant and future focussed platform that promotes European leadership in the energy landscape on a global scale.

www.batterytechexpoeurope.com

