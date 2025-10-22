PR Council Launches AI-Assisted Writing Framework & Learning Resources to Advance the Use of AI in Professional Writing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PR Council (PRC) has launched a new AI-Assisted Writing Framework and two companion guides to help communications professionals integrate AI responsibly and effectively into their writing process. These resources, available at resource.prcouncil.net, give individuals and teams tools to brainstorm, draft, edit, and repurpose professional content using AI.

What the Framework Covers

The centerpiece of the release—the AI-Assisted Writing Framework—introduces a structured approach that demystifies how AI can augment creativity and efficiency without compromising the human judgment, nuance, and ethics that define great PR writing.

Central to the Framework is the Spectrum of Human–AI Collaborative Writing, adapted from rhetorical research by Alan Knowles. The Spectrum spans from purely human authorship to “synthetic” (AI-generated) content to help writers decide when writing should be fully human, when AI can support the process, and when routine writing can be automated.

To help teams evaluate drafts, the Framework introduces a simple quality rubric that checks for:

• Depth (does it offer insight?)

• Flow (is it readable and natural?)

• Accuracy (are facts correct?)



Why This is Important

Rather than theory, the Framework features practical guidance that can be used in all writing assignments. The goal is to build strong habits where human strengths and AI tools work together. “AI is changing the way our industry works, but the core of good communication remains deeply human,” said Kim Sample, President of the PR Council. “This Framework gives agencies and clients a shared language to talk about how and when to use AI in writing.”

Elena Dypiangco, the PRC’s Senior Director of Content & Learning, led development of the framework and accompanying materials. “AI can be a powerful writing partner when writers know how to lead the process,” said Dypiangco. “This Framework helps communications professionals understand when to prompt, when to proceed to traditional processes of writing and editing, and when to pause for critical input.”

Two Additional Resources to Help Pros Get Started

The release also includes two guides to help individuals and agencies begin using AI in their writing workflows. These guides support alignment with brand tone, editorial policies, and client needs.

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening, advising, and learning opportunities, the PR Council aims to help member—the leaders of over 140 of U.S. and Canada’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms—work smarter to build more valuable agencies. Programming is focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders’ ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.

