PR Council Launches 'AI Loves PR' Series to Help Communicators Lead in the Age of AI

The series will feature 15-minute episodes throughout the month, spotlighting top voices from public relations, marketing, technology and procurement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PR Council has launched “AI Loves PR,” a bold new content series designed to equip PR agency and in-house professionals with the insights, tools and frameworks needed to lead in the age of AI. Beginning July 2, the series will feature 15-minute videocast episodes throughout the month, spotlighting top voices from public relations, marketing, technology and procurement.

“The AI revolution is transforming business, and it’s creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for PR professionals,” said Kim Sample, President of the PR Council. “Our industry’s core strengths—crafting authentic stories, managing relationships, and providing strategic counsel—are more valuable than ever in this new era.”

Each episode of AI Loves PR will feature a practical conversation with a forward-thinking leader about how AI is reshaping the practice and business of PR. Topics range from:

• How LLMs learn and why earned media is more critical than ever

• Structuring content for AI-driven visibility

• The role of brand reputation in machine-powered search

With AI increasingly shaping what people see, search, and share, this series puts earned media front and center, highlighting how PR can influence and inform the datasets driving tomorrow’s conversations.

“This series is as much about leadership as it is about technology,” added Sample. “We believe the agencies that thrive in the coming decade will be those that use AI strategically to transform how organizations connect with their audiences.” AI Loves PR is available on all major podcast platforms. A white paper and industry report summarizing key insights will be released at the end of July.

Tune in weekly and join the AI conversation shaping the future of PR at https://prcouncil.net/ai-loves-pr/.

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening,

advising, and learning opportunities, the PR Council aims to help members — the leaders of over 140 of US and Canada’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms — work smarter to build more valuable agencies. Programming is focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders’ ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.

