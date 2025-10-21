Louisiana Delegation Asks Trump Administration for Details on Alleged Hamas Terrorist Living in Lafayette

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise led Speaker Mike Johnson, Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Clay Higgins and Julia Letlow in sending a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem requesting a briefing on how an alleged Hamas terrorist entered the country and took up residence in Louisiana under the Biden Administration. Leader Scalise released the following statement:

“President Biden put our state and country at risk by allowing this Hamas terrorist, who committed atrocities in Israel on October 7, to enter our country and take up residence in Lafayette. The Biden Administration also fast-tracked this terrorist to become a permanent resident living in Louisiana. It is disgusting that Democrats' failed open border policies allowed this to happen, putting our national security and the lives of Louisiana families at great risk. I’m grateful President Trump and the FBI are taking swift action to keep Americans safe from this terrorist. We look forward to receiving more information about how this dangerous person was allowed into our country.”

Read the full letter here or below.

Dear Secretary Noem,



We appreciate the job you are doing to keep Americans safe here at home and write you as members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to request a briefing regarding how Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi came to reside in Lafayette, Louisiana, after entering the United States in 2024 during the Biden Administration’s dangerous open borders policy.



According to public reporting and Department of Justice filings, Al-Muhtadi is alleged to have participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks against Israel and to have entered the United States the following year after falsely concealing his affiliations on his visa application. He was later located living and working in Lafayette, Louisiana, before being taken into custody by federal authorities.



We would also like to be informed about any additional terrorist threats in our state due to President Biden’s dangerous and deadly immigration policies.



We appreciate your leadership at the Department and your continued commitment to keeping our communities and our nation safe. We look forward to a briefing from your team to help us understand the circumstances surrounding this individual’s entry and residence in Louisiana.

###