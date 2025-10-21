Governor Hochul Slams Washington Republicans for Spiking Health Care Costs Nearly 40% for 140,000 New Yorkers
Governor Hochul today slammed Washington Republicans for sending health care costs skyrocketing for 140,000 New Yorkers. As the GOP refuses to extend the existing enhanced premium tax credits, New Yorkers who rely on the ACA subsidies for affordable, quality coverage are now being notified that their health insurance premiums will increase by an average of 38 percent next year – an average annual increase of nearly $1,400 for individuals and $3,000 for couples. This news comes as New Yorkers are preparing for open enrollment, set to begin November 1.
“Republicans in Washington have made it clear – they don’t care about New Yorkers’ health care,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s shameful. By refusing to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, they are turning their backs on their constituents and ripping away access to affordable, quality health care. Republicans in Congress need to do the right thing and extend these credits that make health insurance for New Yorkers more affordable.”
Given the magnitude of federal funding reductions enacted under H.R.1, which are now compounded by the GOP shutdown and the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits, no single state, including New York, will be able to provide funding to offset these losses.
The Governor is calling for Congressional Republicans to make the right choice and extend Enhanced Premium Tax Credits that help make insurance more affordable for New Yorkers.
Regional Breakdown of Increased Monthly Health Care Costs:
|Region
|Average Monthly Cost Increase For a Couple ($)
|Average Monthly Cost Increase For a Couple (%)
|New York City
|$211
|38%
|Mid-Hudson
|$206
|31%
|Long Island
|$219
|32%
|Capital Region
|$231
|33%
|Western New York
|$267
|38%
|Central New York
|$256
|43%
|Finger Lakes
|$248
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|$270
|49%
|Southern Tier
|$265
|48%
|North Country
|$253
|44%
|Statewide
|$228
|38%
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for standing up for New Yorkers who rely on the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits to keep their health care costs affordable. These are hardworking everyday people who deserve affordable health insurance. The start of the open enrollment period is fast approaching and without immediate action at the federal level, the threat of increased premiums is quickly becoming a reality. Allowing these enhanced premium tax credits to expire will be devastating for hardworking New Yorkers who will be forced to choose between paying for food, rent or paying for the health care they need to survive.”
