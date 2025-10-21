Miller Time Monday At Harrington

HARRINGTON, DE – Erv Miller Stable, Joellen Frawley and James Knowlton’s C Millertime Again ($10.00, Corey Callahan) was an upset winner in the $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) final for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings Monday at Harrington Raceway.

The Roddy’s Bags Again gelding utilized his rail post to set the fractions and fought off heavily favored Watch Em Win (Tim Tetrick) to achieve his 2nd career win in 1:53.1. Slugger on Deck was third. Trained by co-owner Erv Miller, C Millertimeagain earned his berth in the final after a win and third-place finish in his elimination legs. C Millertimeagain was named in honor of Christian Miller, who passed away near the time of his namesake’s birth at Homestead Acres.

Jo Ann Looney-King and Gary Mc Candless’ He’s Peeping ($9, Jason Thompson) won the $20,000 DSBF consolation for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings in 2:00.1 over Kd’s Song and Arette. The He’s Watching gelding notched his first career win for trainer Jim King Jr., and overcame post 8 with a solid steer from Thompson, who won both halves of the daily double and had 3 wins on the card. The meet’s leading driver, Montrell Teague, also had 3 wins.

On the undercard, Rich Ashley and Michael Cain’s Steven’s Saloon ($6.80, Thompson) was a 1:52.4 winner in the $18,000 Open for trainer Joe Hunderptfund Jr. over Itsrockandroll A and Master Rigger.

The meet’s leading trainer Joe Columbo, had 3 wins for owners George and Tina Dennis.

Live racing will continue through October 22 (post time 4:30 p.m.) before the circuit shifts to Bally’s Dover on November 3.