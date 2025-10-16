Submit Release
Thiskissformaryell, Tuis Star Win DSBF Trot Finals


HARRINGTON, DE – A pair of $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) trotting finals for 2-year-olds headlined the Wednesday program at Harrington Raceway.

Don and David Wiest’s Tuis Star ($3, Corey Callahan – pictured above) was an easy 1:59.4 winner from post seven over Dancing Willow and Wolfpack One. The EL Platinum filly settled in fourth early and was urged confidently first-over before clearing and drawing off from the field for her 3rd straight win for trainer David Wiest.

In the colt and gelding final, Nanticoke Racing, Jim Magno and Joe Fonte’s Thiskissformaryell ($5.60, Jim Morand) was a 2:01.3 winner narrowly over Pappy’s Deal and Prime Yield. The Iron Mine Bucky gelding achieved his 4th career win for trainer Les Givens in front-end fashion, holding off pocket sitter Pappy’s Deal in a photo finish.

E&K Stable and Robert Nibblet Jr.’s Top Flight Champion ($12.60, Eddie Dennis) was a 2:01.4 winner in the $20,000 DSBF Consolation. The Top Flight Angel gelding earned his first career win for trainer/driver Dennis.

In the $18,000 overnight feature, the Open Trot, J&T Davis’ All Wrapped Up ($7.60, Allan Davis) was a 1:56.2 winner over Dyladmar and Navy Blue. The Archangel 9-year-old notched his 6th win of the year off a ground saving trip for trainer Tyler Davis. It was his 43rd career win.

Shirley Shand’s Snow Burst ($4.20, Ross Shand), a graduate of the DSBF program started the card with an impressive 1:57 win in a $7,500 conditioned trot. The 6-year-old Anders Bluestone gelding won his 12th career race in the 99th start of his lifetime.

Also on the undercard, Wagenhoffer Racing and E&K Stable’s Tom Creek ($15, Eddie Dennis) was a 1:56.4 winner in a $14,500 winners-over trot. The 4-year-old Long Tom gelding continued his successful meet for trainer William Wagenhoffer, with his 7th win of the season.

